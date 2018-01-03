Jeep Wagoneer spied in near production ready guise, will replace Grand Cherokee as Jeep’s flagship SUV

Jeep Wagoneer has been spotted testing in its near-production guise and according to a Motor1 report, it will come in two wheelbase lengths. While the shorter one will be called Jeep Wagoneer, the long wheelbase version will be called Jeep Grand Wagoneer. The report further added that the two will make an extensive use of aluminium to keep the weight low and the production versions will be ready by around 2020. Currently in its test stage, the Wagoneer's final design may still vary from its test mule. Although under camouflage, the design resembles that of the sketches that Jeep filed for a trademark in China last year. Both the models will feature relatively narrow wraparound headlights and a separate lamp under them. The front of the SUV can be seen sporting a slit below the grille and overall appeal does remind of the Jeep Cherokee, but then the differences are apparent enough to differentiate the two.

Similarities between the Jeep Wagoneer test mule and the drawings include wraparound glass at the rear, slim horizontally set tail lamps, the arrangement of the lower reflectors and rectangular exhaust outlets.

It appears that both wheelbase lengths could be capable of holding three rows of seats. Earlier reports suggested the Grand Wagoneer could differentiate itself by being significantly more upscale than the smaller variant. Prices for the big SUV could reach as high as $140,000 as a way for Jeep to compete with Land Rover most opulent off-roaders. Jeep Wagoneer will be placed above the Cherokee and Grand Cherokee range.

Source: Motor1

