Jeep reveals Compass in promotional video, set to launch in India by mid 2017

Jeep, the iconic American automaker, is set to bring its compact SUV Compass to India by mid 2017. This will be the first Jeep made in India to launch in the country. Before its official unveiling, Jeep has released a promotional video showcasing the Compass. The compact SUV is expected to be a game changer for the brand in India, which first debuted in August 2016 with the Wrangler and Cherokee models, but never registered many sales owing to massive price tags. The Compass, though, will be manufactured in India and hence carry a price tag within Rs 20 lakh mark.

The Compass will have a similar design language like its elder sibling, the Grand Cherokee. It will be 4.4 metres in length, with a ground clearance of 221 mm. Keeping in line with the Jeep philosophy, the Compass will come with an all-wheel-drive system, however the system may be restricted only for higher variants.

The Compass will have engine options of a multijet 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit, which develops 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque and a 140bhp 1.4-litre multi-air engine. While the diesel unit is expected to come mated to 9-speed automatic transmission, the petrol variant may get both manual and automatic transmission options. The Compass will allow the driver to choose from a variety of driving modes.

Inside the cabin, the Compass is expected to feature a premium touchscreen infotainment system, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with steering mounted audio and phone controls. Standard safety features may include ABS with EBD and dual front airbags as standard and the higher variants could get optional curtain airbags, traction control, electronic stability control and other convenience and safety features.