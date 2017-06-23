Jeep Renegade India launch in 2018 at a price of Rs 10 lakh

Jeep Compass has been a highly anticipated SUV in India ever since it was announced last year. With bookings already open, the launch of the car is expected to take place closer to the end of July. The Compass is expected to carry a starting price tag of about Rs 15-18 lakh, a fact that raised many eyebrows as the American brand that has been out of reach for the majority in India is set to become more affordable. However, Jeep does not plan to stop there. The brand is apparently planning to bring a smaller, cheaper SUV that would go up against the likes of Ford EcoSport, giving Jeep a better stronghold in the market. According to a report in the Times of India, Jeep Compass will be followed by the launch of the Renegade, which would carry a price tag of about Rs 10 lakh.

The Renegade will be launched in India sometime next year and would be revealed at the Auto Expo in February, 2018. These new models are part of Jeep's aggressive push into high-potential markets like India, Brazil, and China, the report added. These also make great sense since Jeep presently caters to the premium segment off-road buyers and hence has sales limitations in India. Having such smaller and mass-market models in emerging markets will go a long way in adding significantly to the overall volumes.

In its home country, the Renegade is Jeep's entry-level SUV, and is offered in 4X2 and 4X4 variants in four trims – Sport, Latitude, Altitude and Trailhawk. The first three variants are powered by a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 160hp. The Trailhawk is powered by a 2.4-litre naturally aspirated MultiAir petrol engine.

There is so far no word on how much of the aforementioned details will make part of the Indian version of the Renegade, and when exactly would it launch. The vehicle could, however, be powered by a detuned version of the engine powering the Compass as making more of those engines will lower the cost further for Jeep India. While more details are expected to be revealed soon, for now, we already have something to look forward to, the cheapest Jeep in India.