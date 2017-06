Fiat Chrysler Automobile also known as the FCA have made their intentions to increase their footprint in the country very very clear. Perhaps the most important car in that respect is the made-in-India Jeep Compass, which is due to launch anytime soon. As of now, Jeep has announced that they will start taking bookings for the Compass.

Bookings can be made at either Jeep-exclusive or FCA showrooms, although in the high probability that neither of these is accessible to you, you could also lay claim to one on Jeeps official India website (jeep-india.com). Although Jeep is yet to put an official price to it, bookings will set you back by about half a lakh (Rs.50,000).

From what we hear, the Compass which is being manufactured locally in FCA’s facility in Ranjangaon, near Pune, is likely to mark its territory between 18 and 25 lakhs.Which not only puts it straight into the ring with the Fortuner, the Isuzu MU-X and the Ford Endeavour, being a few lakh cheaper, gives it a straight up edge over the competition. Even more so if you consider its pedigree out right and the overall premium brand perception.

The Jeep will hit the road in the country with two optional powertrains - e 160+ HP, 250 Nm Multi-air petrol and the 170+ HP, 350 Nm, Diesel. The SUV will also come with options for the 6-speed manual transmission (Petrol and Diesel) and the 7-speed Dual Dry Clutch Technology Automatic or DDCT (Petrol) both these engines will be scalable to BS VI regulatory requirements in India. Even more so, there are 50 different permutations of trims, engines and transmission available for the compass.

Here’s the punch though, FCA have tried this before. The Punto Abarth which had all the right answers in terms of power, price-point and appeal, but Fiats unreliable history in India saw it, take the back foot in terms of sales. Jeeps on the other not have a historically bad reputation, and are in fact known for their reliability and sturdy build, and we know that the Compass is a great load of fun to drive.