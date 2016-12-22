Jeep Compass to launch in India in 2017, price, features & specs

The Jeep Compass has been spied testing again, as a camouflaged prototype of the SUV has been spotted in Mumbai. The company is planning to launch the Jeep Compass by the middle of 2017 in India and will be locally manufactured at the FCA's plant in Ranjangaon, Pune. The 2017 Jeep Compass has taken its design cues from the Grand Cherokee and features LED headlamps and 17- inch alloy wheels.

The India bound Jeep Compass is likely to powered by a 1.4 litre Multiair petrol motor and 2.0 litre Multijet II diesel engine. The power and torque figures are not confirmed but it is expected that the 1.4 litre petrol motor might produce 140hp of power, while the 2.0 litre might churns out 170hp of power. For the transmission, it might be offered with a 6-speed automatic gearbox for the petrol unit and a 9-speed automatic transmission for the diesel motor. The SUV is expected to get 4x4 and 4X2 format and hence will stay true to Jeep's off-road legacy.

Inside the cabin, the Jeep Compass might get features such as a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and audio system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android. As for the safety, the Compass will get ABS with EBD as standard, reverse parking sensors, traction control, electronic stability control and airbags.

In September 2016, the Jeep Compass made its official debut in Brazil and it is currently manufactured in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)’s Jeep Assembly plant in Goiana, Pernambuco. It is expected that 2017 Jeep Compass will price approximately Rs 25 lakh and when launched it will compete with the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Honda CR-V and Toyota Fortuner in its segment. The Jeep Compass will play a critical role in deciding Jeep's future in India as the company's present lineup is imported in the country and is priced at above Rs 75 lakh.

The company had earlier reported that it has invested over, Rs 2,500 crore in the Ranjangaon plant and plans to produce up to 60,000 units per annum. Given the company's present dealer network, this number seems a steep uphill task and if Jeep wants to get anywhere close to its targeted production numbers, it'll have to price the Compass super competitively.