Jeep Compass spied again, launch in mid-2017

The Jeep Compass is undergoing its final testing on Indian roads presently and we recently spotted a completely camouflaged test mule. Expected to be priced around Rs 25 lakh, ex-showroom, the Jeep Compass will be the first affordable SUV in the company's portfolio and will help the company to cater to a wider consumer base.

We managed to get only exterior shots of the Compass, which reveals the headlamps, fog lamp and the body styling of the SUV. The upcoming Jeep Compass will get LED headlamps, front fog lamps with LED lights above it and blacked-out 17- inch alloy wheels with wide wheel arches. The styling of the Compass has been inspired by the Grand Cherokee but will be significantly smaller. It is expected to be 4.4 meters long and will have a ground clearance of 221 mm. The carmaker has also redesigned the C-pillar in order to make them sleeker. Just like the Grand Cherokee, the five-seater Jeep Compass will have side body creases and roof rails, giving it a bold stance.

Brazilian-spec Jeep Compass

Although there are no interior images, we expect Jeep India to equip the Compass with a host of safety and convenience features. Despite being the smallest Jeep at the time of its launch, the Compass will offer generous cabin space. Inside the cabin, the SUV will boast of a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The car will also feature a power tailgate and sunroof. The safety features will include standard ABS with EBD and airbags, while the higher variants will get reverse parking sensors, traction control and electronic stability control.

Jeep Compass will be priced around Rs 25 lakh, ex-showroom

Under the hood, the Jeep Compass is likely to get a 1.4 litre Multiair petrol and a 2.0 litre Multijet II diesel engine. The 1.4 litre petrol engine is expected to produce around 140hp of power and will be paired to a 6-speed automatic gearbox, while the diesel unit will generate around 170hp, mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. The company might also offer the SUV with four-wheel drive option for better performance while off-roading.

Also Read: Jeep Compass to launch in India in 2017, price, features & specs

The car manufacturer will launch the Jeep Compass in July-August, 2017 in the country and will be the first Jeep vehicle that will be locally manufactured at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) plant in Ranjangaon, Pune. The SUV will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Tucson, Honda CR-V and Toyota Fortuner.