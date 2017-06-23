Jeep Compass launch by July end, expected price around Rs 15 lakh or lower

Jeep revealed its much awaited made in India Compass SUV in April this year and since than there has been a lot of suspense around its pricing. The company has not yet announced any price bracket or the launch date of the Compass, however, it is expected that the Compass will launch by July end. The company has already started accepting official booking of the Compass at an amount of Rs 50,000, As for the pricing, it is expected that the SUV will be introduced in a price range between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 21 lakh, as confirmed by a dealer and few other sources. If Jeep launches the Compass at this price it will give a tough time to the Tata Hexa, Mahindra XUV500 and the top variants of Hyundai Creta. While the Compass is already under production, the company might be waiting for the implementation of GST, after which they can firm up on the price. In fact, considering GST is going to make SUVs cheaper, the Compass might even start at a price lower than Rs 15 lakh.

The Compass, which is being manufactured locally in FCA’s (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) facility in Ranjangaon, near Pune, and the company has already invested $280 million for the development of the Compass in India. The compass will be available in five variants- Sport, Longitude, Limited, Longitude (o) and Limited (O).

The Jeep Compass is powered by a 1.4-litre Multiair petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine will generate 160 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque while the diesel engine will produce 172 hp of power and 350 Nm of torque. The petrol engine will be available only with a 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox, while the diesel motor will be mated only to a six-speed manual transmission.

Inside the cabin, the Compass gets 5 to 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with U connect, varying on variants. In addition, it gets a dual-tone interior, steering mounted controls, rear parcel tray and dual-zone climate control.

At the exterior, the Compass features LED tail lamps, rear camera, front fog lamps, power adjustable and retractable ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors). The SUV travels on 16 inch to 17 inch alloy wheels, depending on the variants. In terms of safety, the SUV gets dual front airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), stability and traction control as well as disc brakes at both ends.