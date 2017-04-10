Jaguar to launch XE diesel in April 2017, new Discovery and Velar too coming this year

The diesel version will also put the British brand at par with its German competitors who offer both diesel and petrol vehicles in this segment.

Jaguar will launch the Jaguar XE with a new 2.0 litre Ingenium diesel engine in India this month as the company follows an aggressive new product onslaught. Presently, the XE is offered only with a 2.0 litre four-cylinder petrol unit that produces 198 hp of power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The same engine is also available in a more powerful state of tune with 240 hp and 340 Nm of torque. With the addition of the new turbocharged diesel engine, prospective buyers will have a wider range of engine options to choose. The diesel version will also put the British brand at par with its German competitors who offer both diesel and petrol vehicles in this segment.

The new 2.0 litre Ingenium twin turbocharged, four-cylinder diesel motor will generate 180 hp and 163 hp of power. The engine will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, sourced by ZF. The carmaker will sell the Jaguar XE with the new 2.0 diesel unit along with the current 2.0 litre petrol engine in two states of tune.

The diesel model will have the same equipment list as offered in the petrol variants. Built on a lightweight aluminium architecture the XE has a 50:50 weight distribution. The car also features different driving modes - Normal, Eco, Dynamic or Rain Ice Snow modes.

According to Rohit Suri, president, Jaguar Land Rover India, Jaguar will launch 10 new products including new models and updated versions within the present financial year. After the diesel XE, the next launch will be the new Land Rover Discovery, which will be launched before the festive season. The new Discovery will be followed by the launch of the all-new Velar in the Indian car market towards the end of 2017.