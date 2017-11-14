Jaguar launches Made in India F-Pace at Rs 60.02 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover announced the start of local manufacturing of Jaguar’s first performance SUV, the F-PACE, in India. Available in the Prestige derivative, the locally manufactured 2018 Model Year F-PACE is priced at ₹ 60.02 Lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). Jaguar F-PACE is the sixth model from Jaguar Land Rover product portfolio to be locally manufactured in India. It will be available in the 177 bhp 2.0-litre diesel prestige derivative. Bookings have been opened and deliveries will commence by November end. The F-Pace shares its platform with the XE and refreshed XF and hence features a lightweight aluminium chassis. A feature exclusive to the F-Pace is the 'Activity Key' which can be tied around the wrist like a fitness band while the key fob can remain in the car if the driver steps out. This waterproof wristband allows owners to enjoy their outdoor activities without having to worry about losing the key fob.

It also features Adaptive LED headlamps, Wi-Fi Hotspot & Pro Services and 25.91 cm (10.2) Touch Screen, along with Rear Reclining Seats, Four-Zone Climate Control, 380 W Meridian Sound System and Configurable interior mood lighting (with 10 colours).

Powering the performance SUV are two diesel engine options – a 2.0 L and larger 3.0 L unit. Both engines are the new age Ingenium mills that have been developed by Jaguar for higher fuel efficiency, lower emissions and better power delivery. The 2.0 L turbocharged motor generates an impressive 177 hp power while the 3.0 L V6 turbocharged unit churns out 296 hp and a massive 700 Nm of torque. Both engines are mated to a ZF-sourced 8-speed automatic transmission. The 3.0 L unit features Jaguar's unique twin-parallel sequential turbocharging, which eliminates lag across the rev band, thereby improving the throttle response.

“Since its launch in October last year, Jaguar F-PACE has captured hearts and minds of Jaguar fans as well as its distinguished & discerning customers spread across India. The launch of the locally manufactured F-PACE signifies another milestone in our continued commitment and efforts towards ‘Make in India’ policy of the Government of India,” Rohit Suri, Managing Director & President, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said.