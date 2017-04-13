Jaguar F-Type gets smaller four-cylinder Ingenium engine

Jaguar unveiled its new four-cylinder engine of the F-Type at the ongoing 2017 New York Auto Show. Now, the F-Type will be available with a choice of a new 2.0 litre, turbocharged, four-cylinder, Ingenium petrol engine that also powers the XE, XF and the F-Pace as well as the other upcoming Land Rover models such as the Range Rover Velar. The perspective buyers can also choose between the existing V6 and V8 engines.

The new entry-level four-cylinder petrol engine on the F-Type will produce an increased power of 296 hp and churn out peak torque of 400 Nm. It will be mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The power from the engine is sent to its rear wheel drive system. The power figures on the entry-level F-Type are highest in all Ingenium engines.

The F-Type with the new engine will be a more civilised and quieter beast. According to the company, the F-Type can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 5.7 seconds, which is slower by 0.4 seconds than the V6 version and has a top speed of 249 kmph, which was 260 kmph on the previous model. Besides this, the new Ingenium engine is also claimed to offer 16 percent more fuel efficiency than before.

Also Read: Jaguar F-Pace sweeps car of the year and best design titles at 2017 World Car Awards

The new F-Type is also 52 kg lighter. Thanks to the four cylinder engine, the front axle is relieved off some weight and hence, Jaguar says, the car would also handle better than before. The steering and suspension setup has also been tuned accordingly. The British car manufacturer has not changed the exterior or the interior of the F-Type, except for new design for the alloy wheels and a single exhaust tail pipe instead of the twin or quad setup in the V6 and V8. The exhaust system has been reworked so the signature F-Type noise is lost in its transition to a four-cylinder engine.