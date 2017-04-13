Jaguar F-Pace sweeps car of the year and best design titles at 2017 World Car Awards

Jaguar F-PACE has been crowned the car of the year at 2017 World Car Awards. It went ahead with grabbing another prestigious title of the best design. The F-Pace became the first car to win two such titles in the past 13 years. The decision on these awards is taken by 75 influential motoring journalists from across 24 countries.

The awards brace is the first overall success for Jaguar at the World Car Awards. The XE sports saloon was a finalist for the 2016 World Car Design of the Year title. The F-PACE triumphed over other finalists Audi Q5 and Volkswagen Tiguan to claim the 2017 World Car of the Year prize.

Dr Ralf Speth, Jaguar Land Rover CEO, said: "The F-PACE was designed and engineered as a performance SUV with exceptional dynamics, everyday usability and bold design. Winning this award endorses the talent and great work of our teams that have delivered the world’s most practical sports car and Jaguar's fastest-selling vehicle”.

The World Car Awards jury comprises influential motoring journalists and to win the 2017 World Car Design of the Year prize the F-PACE saw off the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet and Toyota C-HR in the final three.

Ian Callum, Director of Design, Jaguar said: “The F-PACE is our first ever SUV but it is clearly recognisable as a Jaguar and for it to win the 2017 World Car of the Year trophy vindicates our decision to bring our unique design principles and dynamic qualities to a new sector of the market.”

The F-PACE is Jaguar’s first performance SUV and has contributed to record sales growth by attracting new customers to the brand. Engine options for the F-PACE range from the efficient and innovative four-cylinder 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel, to the high-performance 374.8 hp supercharged V6 petrol model that can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 5.5 seconds.