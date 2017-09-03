Italian Grand Prix 2017: Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes finish more than half a minute ahead of Ferrari on their home turf!

The 2017 Italian Grand Prix saw Silver Arrow front man Lewis Hamilton break into the lead of the Formula One driver's championship for the first time for the 2017 season. Hamilton led the charge for a dominant one two finish for Mercedes. Right from the get go Hamilton dominated the race at Monza losing the lead only momentarily between pit stops. But once he got the lead he put in place a four-second gap between him and Valtteri Bottas running in second place behind. Mercedes’ crushing victory over Ferrari on sacred home turf, saw Sebastian Vettel try and fail to keep pace with the silver arrows in front. Finishing a startling half a minute behind the duo taking the bottom step of the podium for Scuderia. Vettel meanwhile struggled to keep P3 after coming under pressure from a roving Daniel Riccardo towards the end of the race. Ricardo who change to super-soft saw him gain 12 places through the race and go on a late pursuit of the final step on the podium. Thereon, Ricardo stayed put in fourth to finish ahead of Kimi Raikkonen.

Force India’s Esten Ocon and William’s Lance Stroll, were just short of a fairytale result, despite their stellar qualifying performance. Despite their short battle with Raikkonen, they finished sixth and seventh behind the fin. Scoring vital points for their teams. In eighth and ninth, it was Felipe Massa and Sergio Perez. While the overtly eager Max Verstappen managed 10th place and final points on offer for Redbull after suffering damage in the early part of the race, thanks to his two-stop strategy.

Meanwhile, finishing up the pack was Haas’ Kevin Magnussen in eleventh place. Magnussen found himself displaced by a charging Verstappen towards the end of the race. Fernando Alonso’s terrible streak of luck continued, having to retire just three laps to go, after a clash with Renault’s Joylon Palmer. Who was penalized and then retired. The other Mclaren almost comically also broke down.