Isuzu V-Cross, mu-X get expensive: Check out new prices in your state here

Isuzu has just released its revised price list for the two models V-Cross and mu-X. The company has announced a price hike on both the models which is applicable with immediate effect. The Isuzu V-Cross is now available at the dealerships at a price of Rs 14.31 lakh as against its previous tag of Rs 13.31 lakh. On the other hand, the company's mu-X SUV witnesses a new price tag of Rs 24.83 lakh for the two-wheel drive variant while the four-wheel drive trim will now set you back by Rs 26.80 lakh. Earlier, the mu-X used to be retailed at Rs 23.83 lakh and Rs 25.80 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi) for 2WD and 4WD variants respectively. Having said that, the Isuzu V-Cross and mu-X get dearer by Rs 1 lakh each. The company has not stated the exact reason behind this price hike.

Here is the state wise revised price list for Isuzu V-Cross and D-Max:

Model Name V-Cross ISUZU mu-X 3.0L 4WD AT ISUZU mu-X 3.0L 2WD AT Price in INR (ex-showroom) STATE Tamil Nadu 14,26,241 26,69,367 24,73,489 Kerala 14,27,892 26,72,638 24,76,509 Karnataka 14,27,342 26,71,547 24,75,503 Andhra Pradesh 14,27,344 26,71,554 24,75,506 Telangana 14,27,892 26,72,638 24,76,509 Maharashtra 14,28,994 26,74,820 24,78,524 Gujarat 14,30,095 26,77,003 24,80,537 Madhya Pradesh 14,29,545 26,75,911 24,79,530 Rajasthan 14,31,748 26,80,274 24,83,557 Haryana 14,31,748 26,80,274 24,83,557 Delhi 14,31,748 26,80,274 24,83,557 Punjab 14,31,748 26,80,274 24,83,557 Chandigarh 14,31,748 26,80,274 24,83,557 Uttar Pradesh 14,31,748 26,80,274 24,83,557 West Bengal 14,30,095 26,77,003 24,80,537

In other news, Isuzu is expected to showcase the facelifted model of its V-Cross at teh coming Auto Expo 2018 that is scheduled in February next year. The V-Cross was showcased in India for the first time at Auto Expo 2016 and the company officially launched it in May 2016. Within a sport span of time, the Isuzu V-Cross became the most favourite lifestyle pick up truck for the buyers, especially when leading carmakers like Tata and Mahindra have been seeing tough time when it comes to the particular segment.

The updated Isuzu V-Cross is already on sale in some international markets like the United Kingdom and Thailand. Besides the V-Cross, the company might also showcase the mu-X facelift that was internationally introduced in March last year.

