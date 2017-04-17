Isuzu MU-X set to launch in India on 11th May

Isuzu is prepared to launch the MU-X, seven seater SUV in India on 11th May. When launched in India, it is expected to be priced between Rs 20-25 lakh, and will compete against likes of Toyota Fortuner, Hyundai Santa Fe and the Ford Endeavour. The MU-X gets a two-piece grille with large Isuzu badging, and flared wheel arches, which makes the overall appeal masculine and aggressive. The roof rails and alloy wheels will be standard across all variants. The rear of the Isuzu gets sharp wraparound tail lights.

The MU-X comes with optional four-wheel-drive or two-wheel-drive system and terrain commander the world over, along with option on manual or automatic transmission. While, there is so far no information on the powertrain, the Indian version of MU-X will likely be powered by a 2.5-litre 4JK1-TC (HI) common rail direct injection intercooler engine that produces 136 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque.

The version of the MU-X sold globally comes with with leather seats, an optional premium audio system with six speakers plus two roof-mounted speakers and Bluetooth phone connectivity along with audio streaming. The SUV has been given ample of space inside, and the second and third row can be folded to make more space. It comes with 14 cup holders, steering wheel mounted audio controls, six-way electric driver seat and climate control.

The SUV also gets options of additional accessories, including headlamp projectors, bull bar, bonnet protector, etc. How many of these features and options will be made available in India is not confirmed yet.