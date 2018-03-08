International Women’s day 2018: Tata Motors commits to having 25% women workforce in 5 years

Indian automaker, Tata Motors has announced that over 25 per cent of its total workforce will consist of women in the next half decade or so. About 10 years ago, Tata Motors had about 200 women on its plant's shop floor and that number has gone by at least 10 times in a decade and now the company is looking to hire ore number of women.Tata Motors' plant in Pune was the first manufacturing plant in the country to have a female engineer on its assembly line way back in April 1974 when the late JRD Tata had personally hired Sudha Murthy, the wife of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy.

"We have substantially increased the number of women in our workforce over the last four-five years and we aim to increase it to 20-25 per cent over the next four to five years," Gajendra Chandel, chief HR officer at Tata Motors had told PTI.

India has Asia’s third-largest economy and is constantly on the rise. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of International Monetary Fund had said that India would see a gross domestic increase of about 27 percent if it were able to boost female workforce and make it equal to that of men. Tata Motors has been practising this policy for a very long time.

As of January 2018, Tata Motors had 2,628 women on its rolls, of which 1,952 were on the shop-floor, which accounts for about 5 per cent of its total factory workforce of 41,390, Gahendra added. The company employs a total of 55,159 people.

As per a Bloomberg report that which says, women make up just 18 percent of those employed in manufacturing and construction, well behind the 22 percent in services and the 60 percent in farming, according to the World Bank. Automakers including the likes of Tata Motors hires fresh recruits from college campuses directly.

"Over the years, we have been steadily hiring more women from the campuses. This has gone up from 13 per cent in 2016 to 19 per cent in 2017 and a target of 25 per cent for 2018 batches," Chandel informed.

"We are slowly but steadily working towards building gender diversity where women work shoulder to shoulder and have the same opportunities as men anywhere in the company" Tata Motors added.

Indian Government policies are also forcing companies to create a more women-friendly environment. India recently instituted paid maternity leave of 26 weeks and also requires larger companies to offer convenient childcare facilities.

With Inputs from PTI and Bloomberg