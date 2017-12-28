Indian Automotive Technology and Innovation Awards 2017 concludes: Here are the winners of best technology for the year

The fourth edition of the Indian Automotive Technology and Innovation Awards (IATIA) was conducted on the 15th of December 2017 in Delhi, was conducted by Auto Tech review where Express Drives joined in as a jury partner. The IATIA is the only award of its kind that recognises engineering and technological developments, major improvements in engineering processes, as well as significant technology upgrades. What makes these awards unique is the fact that most automotive awards judge the complete product, whereas a the IATIA takes a more holistic approach by awarding individual parts for their technological advancements and unique characteristics.

The IATIA 2017 featured awards across nine categories - engines, transmissions, safety, convenience, environment, technology innovation, student innovation, the automotive tech startup and readers’ choice technology.Here's a full list of winners:

Engine of the Year – 4W, Under 1.5 L, Petrol WINNER

1 L Booster jet (Baleno) Maruti Suzuki India

Engine of the Year – 4W, Above 1.5 L, Petrol WINNER

1.6 L Gamma (Verna) Hyundai Motor India

Engine of the Year – 4W, Above 1.5 L, Petrol SPECIAL JURY RECOGNITION

3.8 L VR38DETT V6 (GT-R) Nissan Motor India

Engine of the Year – 4W, Under 1.5 L, Diesel SPECIAL JURY RECOGNITION

1.5 L Turbodiesel (Nexon) Tata Motors

Engine of the Year – 4W, Above 1.5 L, Diesel WINNER

2 L, D5 (V90 Cross Country) Volvo Auto India

Engine of the Year – 2W, Under 250 cc SPECIAL JURY RECOGNITION

249 cc FI (FZ25) India Yamaha Motor

Engine of the Year – 2W, Above 500 cc WINNER

'765 cc, 3-cylinder (Street Triple S) Triumph Motorcycles India

Transmission of the Year – 4W, Manual WINNER

6-speed TA6300 (Nexon) Tata Motors

Transmission of the Year – 4W, Automatic WINNER

7-speed DSG DQ500 (Tiguan) Volkswagen India

Transmission of the Year – 2W, Automatic SPECIAL JURY RECOGNITION

6-speed DCT (Africa Twin) Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India

Transmission Technology of the year SPECIAL JURY RECOGNITION

4th Generation AMT Magneti Marelli India

Safety Technology of the Year (Supplier) SPECIAL JURY RECOGNITION

Advanced Driver Assistive Systems – Co-Pilot The Hitech Robotics Systemz

Safety Technology of the Year (OEM) WINNER Nissan Connect

Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) Nissan Motor India

Environment Technology of the Year (Supplier) WINNER

Duratrap® AT Partial Filter Corning

Environment Technology of the Year (OEM) SPECIAL JURY RECOGNITION

Ecosense Mahindra & Mahindra

Convenience Technology of the Year (Supplier) WINNER Infotainment system

"The New Age XUV" Visteon India

Convenience Technology of the Year (OEM) WINNER Connected Apps

XUV500 Mahindra & Mahindra

Technology Innovation of the Year (OEM) WINNER

Eco Coating Technology (Verna) Hyundai Motor India

Technology Innovation of the Year (Supplier) WINNER

Steering Gear with Optimum Output Torque-to-Weight Ratio Rane TRW Steering System

RUNNER-UPHybrid System for Two-Wheelers INA Bearings India

Student Innovator of the Year WINNER

Cargo Ground Build-up Systems (CGBS) IIT, Madras

RUNNER-UP Wheel Hub for Tractors SRM University, Chennai

Automotive Tech Startup of the Year WINNER

Freight Logistics Platform FreightBazaar

1st RUNNER-UP Ola Play ANI Technologies

2nd RUNNER-UP Disruptive Analytics Alteryx Automotive Analytics

Readers' Choice Technology of the Year WINNER

HET Tyres Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India