Indian Automotive Technology and Innovation Awards 2017 concludes: Here are the winners of best technology for the year

The fourth edition of the Indian Automotive Technology and Innovation Awards (IATIA) was conducted on the 15th of December 2017 in Delhi, was conducted by Auto Tech review where Express Drives joined in as a jury partner. The IATIA is the only award of its kind that recognises engineering and technological developments, major improvements in engineering processes, as well as significant technology upgrades. What makes these awards unique is the fact that most automotive awards judge the complete product, whereas a the IATIA takes a more holistic approach by awarding individual parts for their technological advancements and unique characteristics.
The IATIA 2017 featured awards across nine categories - engines, transmissions, safety, convenience, environment, technology innovation, student innovation, the automotive tech startup and readers’ choice technology.Here's a full list of winners:
Engine of the Year – 4W, Under 1.5 L, Petrol WINNER
1 L Booster jet (Baleno) Maruti Suzuki India
Engine of the Year – 4W, Above 1.5 L, Petrol WINNER
1.6 L Gamma (Verna) Hyundai Motor India
Engine of the Year – 4W, Above 1.5 L, Petrol SPECIAL JURY RECOGNITION
3.8 L VR38DETT V6 (GT-R) Nissan Motor India
Engine of the Year – 4W, Under 1.5 L, Diesel SPECIAL JURY RECOGNITION
1.5 L Turbodiesel (Nexon) Tata Motors
Engine of the Year – 4W, Above 1.5 L, Diesel WINNER
2 L, D5 (V90 Cross Country) Volvo Auto India
Engine of the Year – 2W, Under 250 cc SPECIAL JURY RECOGNITION
249 cc FI (FZ25) India Yamaha Motor
Engine of the Year – 2W, Above 500 cc WINNER
'765 cc, 3-cylinder (Street Triple S) Triumph Motorcycles India
Transmission of the Year – 4W, Manual WINNER
6-speed TA6300 (Nexon) Tata Motors
Transmission of the Year – 4W, Automatic WINNER
7-speed DSG DQ500 (Tiguan) Volkswagen India
Transmission of the Year – 2W, Automatic SPECIAL JURY RECOGNITION
6-speed DCT (Africa Twin) Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India
Transmission Technology of the year SPECIAL JURY RECOGNITION
4th Generation AMT Magneti Marelli India
Safety Technology of the Year (Supplier) SPECIAL JURY RECOGNITION
Advanced Driver Assistive Systems – Co-Pilot The Hitech Robotics Systemz
Safety Technology of the Year (OEM) WINNER Nissan Connect
Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) Nissan Motor India
Environment Technology of the Year (Supplier) WINNER
Duratrap® AT Partial Filter Corning
Environment Technology of the Year (OEM) SPECIAL JURY RECOGNITION
Ecosense Mahindra & Mahindra
Convenience Technology of the Year (Supplier) WINNER Infotainment system
"The New Age XUV" Visteon India
Convenience Technology of the Year (OEM) WINNER Connected Apps
XUV500 Mahindra & Mahindra
Technology Innovation of the Year (OEM) WINNER
Eco Coating Technology (Verna) Hyundai Motor India
Technology Innovation of the Year (Supplier) WINNER
Steering Gear with Optimum Output Torque-to-Weight Ratio Rane TRW Steering System
RUNNER-UPHybrid System for Two-Wheelers INA Bearings India
Student Innovator of the Year WINNER
Cargo Ground Build-up Systems (CGBS) IIT, Madras
RUNNER-UP Wheel Hub for Tractors SRM University, Chennai
Automotive Tech Startup of the Year WINNER
Freight Logistics Platform FreightBazaar
1st RUNNER-UP Ola Play ANI Technologies
2nd RUNNER-UP Disruptive Analytics Alteryx Automotive Analytics
Readers' Choice Technology of the Year WINNER
HET Tyres Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India