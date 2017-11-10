India bound Skoda Karoq scores high on crash tests conducted by Euro NCAP: Watch video

Skoda India is planning to launch another SUV to its portfolio, the new Karoq in the country soon. The Skoda Karoq is already sold in the international market and is available in only on diesel engines, namely; 1.0 litre TDI, 1.5 litre TDI, 1.6 litre TDI and 2.0 litre TDI. Recently, the Skoda Karoq that was crash tested by the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) and the SUV scored five-star rating in the crash tests.

The Skoda Karoq scored 93 percent in adult occupant, 79 percent in child occupant, 73 percent in pedestrian and 58 percent in safety assistance protection. The Karoq variant that was put under crash test was the 1.6 litre TDI diesel Ambition model with Left-Hand Drive that is currently on sale in Europe and is equipped with safety features including seven airbags. Besides this, the model is also equipped with Isofix child seat mounts at the front & rear, AEB (Auto Emergency Braking) pedestrian, City, inter-urban as well as speed assistance safety equipment.

The Skoda Karoq be the second SUV in the company's model lineup and will be positioned below the Skoda Kodiaq. It will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Tucson. The India-bound Skoda Karoq is likely to be powered by a 1.4 litre TSI petrol with 147 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque as well as a 2.0 litre TDI diesel unit that will produce 141 hp and 320 Nm of torque. The units is expected to be paired to a nine-speed DSG automatic gearbox as standard.

Globally, Skoda Karoq is based on the Volkswagen Group's MQB (Modular Transverse Matrix platform) that also underpins other Audi, Volkswagen and Skoda models across the world. The Karoq is likely to measures 4,382 mm in length, 1,841 mm in width, 1,603 mm in height and has 2,638 mm of wheelbase, same as the international model.