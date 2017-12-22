India-Bound Jeep Renegade facelift spied: What to expect from this sub 15 lakh SUV

The facelift version of the Jeep Renegade has been spied recently. Earlier, the images of the updated Jeep Renegade got leaked and now a couple of more new images give an idea of how the new model will look like. One of the leaked images of the new 2018 Jeep Renegade facelift shows the updated front profile. As suggested by the spy images issued by Renegade Jeeps, the vehicle now gets a new bumper that looks bolder than before. The fog lamps are now placed more towards the center. Besides this, the new bumper also receives a monotone paint scheme in comparison to the dual tone treatment with a skid plate previously. India will get the facelifted Jeep Renegade only and the car will make its global debut by the end of 2018. The new Jeep Renegade facelift will reportedly come with the same LED headlamps that come in the new Wrangler. Also, the circular DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) are most likely to be on offer.

Another spy image shows the infotainment system of the new 2018 Jeep Renegade. The car will come with an 8.4-inch display that is expected to show plenty of information. The 2018 Jeep Renegade is expected to come with two engine options. The 2.0-litre diesel engine is good for producing a maximum power of close to 140 hp. Besides, there is also a 1.4-litre petrol engine that is likely to be on offer. The new 2018 Jeep Renegade will come with a standard two-wheel drive system and a four-wheel drive unit will be on offer as optional.

The Jeep Renegade made its global debut in the year 2014 and is already on sale in some international markets. The Renegade will lock its horns with the Hyundai Creta, Renault Creta and last, the Nissan Kicks that is yet to be launched. Stay tuned for more info on the same.

Source: Renegade Jeeps - Instagram