Hyundai’s HyBUY online car buying platform for Xcent might land you in Disneyland: Here’s how

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has launched the third phase of its digital marketing campaign ‘HyBUY’ for the Xcent. The month-long campaign that has been scheduled from April 10th to May 10th will engage Hyundai customers through a unique social media buying experience and in the process will offer multiple benefits. The aim of this campaign is to offer a unique online buying experience to the customers. The campaign has been designed to adopt an approach to create excitement in digital buying experience. HyBUY initiative requires a customer to sign in on the website www.HyBUY.in . One lucky winner stands a chance to go to Disneyland, Hong Kong with their family.

The customer can avail benefits by depositing a token amount and gain rewards on sharing this deal with his/her friends and family to participate in this program. HyBUY provides attractive offers and these benefits further increase when more people join the deal. The campaign will be for limited 250 cars only, set with a pre-defined duration in real time and benefits are over and above the current Market Offer. Only booking is done online, while rest of the delivery process continues at the dealership end. For more information on the same, you can visit - www.HyBUY.in

Watch our new Hyundai i20 video review here:

Commenting on the campaign, Puneet Anand, Sr. General Manager & Group Head, Marketing, HMIL said, “Our first - ever HyBUY initiative, launched in 2017 has set a benchmark in digital marketing and redefined customer engagement by benefitting them through their social media network. We received an overwhelming response from customers with over 19 Lakh HyBUY site visits with 6.25 Lakh people reached out through HyBUY shares on Facebook. Following the success, we are extremely enthusiastic about launching the 3rd phase of HyBUY for Stylish Family Sedan – Hyundai XCENT.”

“At Hyundai, innovation is key element for driving customer engagements and through HyBUY we are giving ‘Power to the People’ by promoting co-buying experience and leverage on the strength of online network. The first 250 XCENT buyers will receive attractive benefits over and above the market offer,” he added.