Hyundai teases new compact SUV Kona, India bound?

Hyundai has released a teaser image of a new compact SUV that is currently under works. The South Korean brand has called it Kona, a name that takes inspiration the Hawaiian islands, similar to others like Santa Fe, Creta, Tuscon which are also named after famous holiday spots. This will be the smallest SUV in the brand's line up, and will pick design queues from the i20 and i30 hatchbacks. Not just styling, the Kona is expected to share the engine with the i30. Hyundai has set a goal to become the largest selling Asian car manufacturer in Europe by 2021, and for that it is likely the company will come up with many new models, including the Kona.

The i30, which is not available in India, is powered by a turbocharged 1.0-liter and 1.4-liter petrol, and 1.6-liter diesel engines. The Kona is also likely to carry the same engines. Specific details of the new car are not yet clear, however expect the Kona to be unveiled sometime by October this year.

Hyundai has a prominent presence in the India passenger car market, with the Creta being one of its best selling cars. Whether or not Hyundai will bring the Kona to India is not known yet, but given the growing popularity of compact SUVs in the country and the rising number of players, it must be worrying for Hyundai to miss out on this segment altogether. Compact SUVs provide the looks of a SUV with the ease of a hatchback, and hence this segment has very much been sought after lately, which is evident in the success of Ford EcoSport and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

The Kona still might not be Hyundai's bet at the compact SUV segment, since the company earlier showcased the HND-14 Carlino concept at the Auto Expo in February, 2016. The concept vehicle is underpinned on a modified version of the Grandi10's platform. This will actually be the base for Hyundai's first compact SUV for India, although it might pick some features from the new Kona.