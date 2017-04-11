Hyundai launches Eon Sports Edition priced at Rs 3.88 lakh

Hyundai Motor India has silently introduced the Eon Sports Edition with a starting price tag of Rs 3.88 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The Eon Sports Edition will be offered in Era plus and Magna Plus variants. Over the standard fitments available in the aforementioned versions, the Sports Edition features a 6.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with phone link for smartphones, navigation alongside USB, AUX-in options. This infotainment system is offered with two front speakers Additions on the exteriors include roof rails, side moulding and is available only in the Polar White exterior colour option.

The Eon Sports Edition will be powered by the existing 0.8 litre, 3-cylinder iRDE petrol engine that generates 55 hp of power and 74.5 Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Along with the infotainment system, the interiors also sport a dual tone theme, bucket seats, deluxe floor console, exclusive pedestal space and metal finish on the steering wheel.

With the launch of this new variant of the Hyundai Eon, the company aims to gain a larger market share in the entry-level hatchback segment wherein some of the other competitors offered a touchscreen infotainment system in their model range as well.

Recently, Hyundai introduced limited editions of the Elite i20 and Creta with cosmetic updates on the interiors as well as exteriors. The new Elite i20 and Creta get dual tone exterior colour options and a new touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The prices of Eon Sports Edition are as follows-ex-showroom, Delhi

Era+ Sports Edition (Solid) - Rs. 3.88 lakh

Era+ Sports Edition (Metallic) - Rs. 3.92 lakh

Magna+ Sports Edition (Solid) - Rs. 4.14 lakh

Magna+ Sports Edition (Metallic) - Rs. 4.18 lakh