Hyundai Kona electric SUV India launch timeline revealed: Will be priced close to Toyota Fortuner

Hyundai Kona electric will be launched in India in the year 2019. According to a report on Autocar India, the eco-friendly SUV will make its entry to the Indian market by mid next year. Hyundai plans to locally assemble the new Kona electric in India and it intends to price it near the Rs 25 lakh mark. The India-spec Hyundai Kona electric will come equipped with a 39.2kWh battery pack. The electric motor on the SUV will be good for churning out 134hp of power and 395 Nm of torque. The Kona electric will be able to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.7 seconds and it will be able to hit a top speed of 155 kmph. The SUV will also come with a fast charging facility with the help of which the user can charge the battery to 80 percent in just 54 minutes. The company has also said that the SUV has been designed in such a way that the boot space has been kept unchanged when compared to the regular model. That said, the Hyundai Kona electric offers 373 litres of luggage space and the capacity drops down to 332 litres when you store the charging cable.

In terms of safety, the new Hyundai Kona electric will come with features like lane centering system, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert and a lot more. Speaking of the design, the new Hyundai Kona electric looks more or less similar to the regular model. However, there are a few changes like the addition of 17-inch alloy wheels that will come with the electric version only. The grille up front is now closed and that distinguishes the Kona electric well from its IC engined counterpart.

The cabin of the Hyundai Kona electric gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and it can also be upgraded to an 8-inch unit. The front seats on the car are electrically adjustable, heated and ventilated. More details to be revealed in the coming days!

Source: Autocar India