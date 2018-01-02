Hyundai introduces airbag for sunroof: Here’s how the Panoramic Sunroof Airbag can save your life

Hyundai has just introduced its panoramic sunroof airbag and the technology has been seen for the first time. The company's official supplier Hyundai Mobis has developed a panoramic airbag that protects the occupants in case of a rollover. The South Korean automaker believes that in case of such accidents, the passengers may go through serious injuries due to the opening or breakdown of the glass. For this reason, the panoramic sunroof airbag has been introduced and it gets inflated no matter the sunroof is open or closed. The new Hyundai panoramic sunroof inflates from the back of the sunroof super quick in 0.08 second as soon as it detects a rollover. Hyundai claims that its panoramic sunroof airbag converted life-threatening injuries to minor ones during testing. The company has as many as 11 patents on the said technology.

Currently, there is no info as to when will these airbags be employed in the company's production models and what are the cars that will be getting it. We believe that the company will first introduce this technology in its high-end luxury cars and then, it will roll out to the comparatively low budgeted ones. At a point when one can almost not imagine what additional airbags, Hyundai has indeed thought creatively and its panoramic sunroof airbag can prove a boon in a case when a car topples upside down in case of an accident.

You can watch the Hyundai panoramic sunroof airbag video here:

In other news, Hyundai will introduce its new low-cost hatchback at Auto Expo 2018 that is believed to be the next generation Santro. The car has been recently snapped on test by one of our readers and you can check out the images here. The new 2018 Hyundai Santro will bridge the gap between Eon and Grand i10 and is expected to be launched at Auto Expo 2018. Expect the prices to start at close to Rs 4 lakh (ex-showroom).

Video Source: TV Dailycar