Hyundai i30 hatchback spied in India: Will the Volkswagen Golf rival make its way here?

The new Hyundai i30 hatchback has been spied in India somewhere near Chennai. The images have been leaked by folks at Autocar India and the car is snapped in a completely undisguised state. The Hyundai i30 hatchback shares most of its design elements with the Elantra sedan that is currently on sale in India. The Hyundai i30 hatchback made its global debut at the 2016 Paris Motor Show and it reflects the company's new design language. In the global markets, the Hyundai i30 is offered with both, petrol and diesel engines. The cabin of the car receives an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple safety features like automatic emergency braking are also present on the i30.

The Hyundai i30 hatchback challenges the likes of the Volkswagen Golf internationally. It is quite unlikely that Hyundai will bring the i30 to India keeping in mind the high price tag that will not work in its favour, especially in a price sensitive market like ours. With the Hyundai i30 test unit that has been spotted, the company might be testing some components for some of its future models. The Hyundai i30 internationally will be getting a fastback variant soon. For those not in the know, a fastback is a sedan with a liftback.

Talking about domestic plans, the company has been testing its new generation Santro hatchback in India for quite some time now. The small hatchback essentially brought fortunes for the company and the new version will also play a big role. The new Hyundai Santro was expected to break cover at Auto Expo 2018 but that did not happen. Now, the hatchback is expected to be launched in India only after mid-2018. More details in the coming days!

Image Source: Autocar India