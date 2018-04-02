Hyundai i20, Creta helps Hyundai to register its highest ever sales in India

India's second largest car maker, Hyundai has achieved its highest ever domestic sales in a financial year by selling 5,36,241 units. The company registered a growth of 5.2 per cent in India. It had sold 5,09,707 units in 2016-17. Hyundai concluded the last month of March 2018 with a domestic sales 48,009 units and exports of 12,498 units with cumulative sales of 60,507 units.

YK Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "With strong commitment to add Brilliant Moments to the lives of our customers through our Modern Premium product offerings and Next Level Customer Service Experience, have closed the financial year 2017-18 on a positive note with a growth of 5.2% and highest domestic volume of 5,36,241 units meeting our customer aspirations."

Refreshed Hyundai Grand i10 and Hyundai i20 has helped the cars to be among top-10 cars sold in India throughout the year along with strong sales of new-gen Hyundai Verna and Hyundai Creta SUV has helped the company to achieve this sales milestone. Hyundai has been running packed with production at its manufacturing units in Chennai. Going forward, Hyundai is expected to launch the facelifted version of its Hyundai Creta SUV followed by a small car that is rumoured to be the next Hyundai Santro.

At the Auto Expo 2018, Hyundai showcased its Ioniq EV along with Kona SUV and launched the facelift of Hyundai eilte i20.