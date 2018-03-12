Hyundai challenges Tesla’s Elon Musk in advertisement for Kona Electric: New billboard war?

There was a time Tesla had minimal competition in the electric car market, but now several brands have come up with their electric cars and concepts. Most of these headlines surrounding new competition for Tesla have at one point or another called them 'Tesla killers'. But are they? The statement is not entirely false, some of them are and some maybe, like Hyundai Kona electric. Hyundai recently advertised for its first-ever all-electric compact SUV on a billboard. The billboard spotted by Electrek in Europe openly challenges Tesla boss Elon Musk to make his next move. So, there may be a billboard war in order, or not, time will tell.

But for now, our focus is on the fact that Tesla does have real competition in the market in the form of several new cars like the Hyundai Kona electric. Hyundai Kona Electric is being hailed as a game changer with a total claimed range of 470-500 km on one full charge measured by the new WLTP cycle.

The electric Hyundai Kona comes with 40 kWh and 60 kWh battery packs. With the electric Kona, Hyundai has become "the first automotive brand across Europe to make an all-electric compact SUV available to everyone".

Also read: All-electric Hyundai Kona unveiled: An electric SUV with 470 km range on a single charge

Ad wars like these have been seen before and to be honest, they do make a great spectacle. Rewind to when BMW and Audi got into a billboard tiff, and it led to a full game of chess board.

Also read: Ad wars: When BMW, Audi, Mercedes Benz, Jaguar prove prowess through advertisements

Hyundai Kona electric's ad reading 'Your move, Elon' is quite well timed as Tesla does not have an answer to it at the moment, but will perhaps when the Tesla Model Y is introduced.