Hyderabad man fined 127 times for over speeding: Total challan amount close to the cost of a small car!

One particular Honda Jazz has been speeding consistently in Hyderabad, but the speed thief now owes the government a lot of money for the very same reason. According to pictures on Telangana State Police’s E-Challan website, someone in the city had been speeding particularly between 9:30 to 10:00 in the morning, office rush? Whatever the reason may be, but the Honda Jazz owner now has 127 challans piled up against his licence plate, registered in Telangana. The challans have been accumulating since 4 April 2017 and have been very consistent as well, one every three days!

The result of all the speeding adventures of the Honda Jazz owner has now landed them over Rs 1.82 lakh in fines. And the recorded speeds haven't been slightly above the speed limit either. The record for 30 May states 150 km/h, which is 50 km/h above the speed limit of that zone.

May and June have been particularly happening for the Honda Jazz owner getting a challan almost every day. But did it slow them down? Nope, once you're notified of a hefty fine just for driving above the speed limit, normally a person would slow down to avoid such challans in the future. But this Honda Jazz has been at it.

Indian drivers have access to affordable cars that'll do over 150-180 km/h, but then we also need to keep in mind that the police now also have access to better technology to nab such speeding vehicles. You won't even have to be pulled over by the police, you'll simply receive a copy of the challan at your doorstep. Good if you love speed but also understand that speed limits are in place for a reason.

Our highways are not very safe, they are not exactly the autobahns of Germany where you know you won't see a cow or a bicycle crossing the road or someone driving slow in the fast lane.