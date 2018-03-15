Honda’s 3 new bikes, flop Indian cars, city speed limit increased, 7 Indian car & bike wonders and more: Today’s News Highlights

Today was a mix up of two-wheeler and four-wheeler news. The day started with the launch announcement of 2018 Triumph Tiger range in India. The company will launch the new adventure tourers in Mumbai this time. The new Triumph Tiger range consists of the new Tiger 800 and Tiger 1200 and the company will bring both these bikes to India on 21st March. The new Tiger range is not just about cosmetic updates as the motorcycles have been revised thoroughly. In case you wish to read the complete story on the new Triumph Tiger range India launch, below is the link to the report. Besides, we have also lined up other important auto news that you would surely not want to miss.

Read More: 2018 Triumph Tiger launch date revealed: All that’s new on these British off-roaders



Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has updated its commuter range as it launched three refreshed motorcycles in the country today. Honda has launched the new 2018 CB Shine SP, Livo and Dream Yuga. All three motorcycles arrive with visual updates along with the addition of new and interesting features that make them a better package. The new and updated motorcycles will definitely help the company garner good sales numbers and at the same time, give it an edge over the competition.

Read More: 2018 Honda CB Shine SP, Livo, Dream Yuga launched at a price of Rs 52,741: New features and updated styling



The vast Indian car market has seen some cars that did not manage to catch the attention of the customers over time. This does not mean that the cars were not good as products. Some of them were really fun to drive cars but they did not manage to steal the attention of the buyers, either due to poor fuel economy, high price tag or other reasons. If you think that your guesses would be obvious before clicking the link below, let us tell you that there is a Maruti too in the list. Below is the complete list of flop cars in India that failed miserably.

Read More: Flop and failed cars in India: Maruti, Ford, Tata, Mahindra and many more in this list!



Of all the prime Indian industries, the automotive industry has the most character, if you ask us. Yes, Character. we say this because it is an industry with a pulse that continuously churns headlines, and even more so in the form of some interesting innovations. From inexpensive mobility to the cutting edge technology, the Indian automotive industry simply cannot be left un-represented. Even future technology like Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicles have a place in our tremendous array of the auto-industry. Which is why this article, an ode to the innovation in the automotive industry.

Read More: 7 Make in India car, bike wonders that every Indian can be proud of



The 2018 Honda Activa 5G has been launched in India recently and as the suffix suggests, it marks the arrival of the fifth-generation model. The super popular Activa automatic scooter has been in India for over a decade now and it is still going soild in the Indian two-wheeler market where one can find vast options. In fact, the Activa now sits at the top as the best selling two-wheeler not in India, but across the globe. The launch of the new Honda Activa 5G means that the Activa 4G has been discontinued and it has been replaced by the former. Here are the top differences between the Honda Activa 5G and the previous Activa 4G model and how the new model fares against the previous one.

Read More: Honda Activa 5G vs Activa 4G: Key differences that make India’s favourite scooter even better

