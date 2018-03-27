Honda WR-V sales cross 50,000 milestone: 2nd best-seller after Honda City now

Indian-arm of the Japanese automaker, Honda Cars India introduced the WR-V SUV in India last year and has helped the company to compensate the declining sales of its cars in India. Overall in the current ongoing financial year between the period April 2017 - Feb 2018 the company has registered a growth of over 13 per cent in its domestic sales by selling 156,452 units. The company now confirms that it has sold over 50,000 units of its Honda WR-V SUV. Till February 2018, Honda Cars had sold 43,612 units of its WR-V and in the ongoing month of March which happens to be its 1st year anniversary has helped the company to achieve this milestone.

Honda’s passenger cars have seen a decline in its sales by about 12 per cent this financial year, whereas UVs dominated by Honda WR-V has grown by over 150 per cent by selling over 55,000 units.

Sales Trends for Honda WR-V:

S.No. Honda WR-V Details 1. First Introduction India 2. Other Market Brazil 3. Launch in India March 2017 4. Cumulative Sales in India (as on date) 50,000 units and counting 5. WR-V Contribution to HCIL Sales in 2017-18 28% 6. Highest Selling Grade Top Grade (VX) – 80% 7. Petrol: Diesel ratio 42% (Petrol) 58% (Diesel) 8. Sales Contribution – Zone wise North -30%, West-28%, East -15%, South-27% 9. Sales Contribution – Market wise Tier 1 – 38%, Tier2 - 30%, Tier3 – 32%

Commenting on the success of the Honda WR-V, Yoichiro Ueno, President & CEO, Honda Cars India, “This is a very proud moment for us. Honda WR-V has witnessed great success in the Indian market and the 50,000 sales milestone validates its strong presence. It has emerged as a strong volume model in Honda’s model line-up striking the right chord among young urban customers who are looking for status, comfort and have an active lifestyle.”

WR-V is available in Petrol and Diesel fuel option & adopts the best of Honda’s powertrains to achieve a perfect balance of performance and fuel economy.

Honda WR-V specifications

Engine Transmission Power Torque Mileage 1.5L DOHC i-DTEC Diesel 6 MT 100PS@3600rpm 200NM@1750rpm 25.5 KMPL 1.2L SOHC i-VTEC Petrol 5 MT 90PS@6000rpm 110NM@4800rpm 17.5 KMPL

Honda further says that the WR-V has gained popularity across markets with its sales equally distributed across regions in India. Metro and Tier 1 cities contributed to 38 per cent of its nation-wide sales. The model has found equally strong resonance from Tier 3 markets “due to its aspirational value and product strengths like high ground clearance.”

Honda WR-V was a global market and India was the first market to get the product in March 2017 followed by Brazil. The SUV contributes t about 28 per cent to Honda’s total domestic sales in India this financial year indicating the growth in the SUV space. Over 80 per cent of the WR-buyers in India opted for the top-spec VX model. Diesel variants of Honda WR-V dominated petrol models and contributed to 58 per cent to total sales. Honda WR-V is based on the Honda Jazz platform and takes on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport, and Tata Nexon.