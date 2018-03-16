Honda WR-V Edge Edition launched at a price of Rs. 8.01 lakh: Reversing camera, new features and more

Honda have now further bolstered the new special edition trim to the WR-V crossover to add to the products strong sales growth. Christened the Edge edition, the new edition will set itself in as a new mid position on the WR-V product spectrum and is likely to be largely based on the S-Trim with some additional kit for the price. One of the major changes is the addition of new five-spoke alloy rims to the WR-V, and they even get an additional powder coat for Rs 4,000. On the inside, the new WR-V gets some additional features, including the much needed rear parking sensor and rear-view camera display integrated into the rear-view mirror. The Honda WRV Edge Edition will also get the Connect App as standard for mobile connectivity.The edge does retail for a premium over the S variant at Rs 8.01 lakh for the petrol engine and Rs 9.01 lakh for the diesel (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Mechanically, there is no difference between the Edge edition and the standard variant of the WR-V, the diesel version will still run the 1.5 litre 100 hp diesel motor and the petrol will still make use of the 1.2 litre 90 hp petrol motor both mated to a five-speed manual. Now all these tweaks will cost you, considering the Edge edition is more than Rs 20,000 costlier than the base S trim and nearly a lakh less than the top-of-the-line VX trim.

The WR-V Edge is just the start, Honda have previously announced that by the end of 2018 they will further add another two new models to their Indian portfolio the next-gen CR-V SUV with a seven-seat configuration and the second-gen Honda Amaze compact sedan!