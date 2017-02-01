Honda to launch new City on 14th February, price expected to be slightly higher

Honda India Motors will launch the facelifted City on 14th February 2017, and the company had already revealed the sedan in Thailand last month. The 2017 Honda City will receive cosmetic updates along with new convenience features. The facelifted Honda City looks similar to the Honda Civic with a wider front fascia and slimmer chrome finished stripes on the grille than the existing model. The date of the launch has been reported by Autocar India.

At rear, the new Honda City will get wider LED tail lamps, rear bumper with blacked-out portion and reflectors on both the sides. In addition, the car also gets integrated rear spoiler with centrally placed LED stop lamp and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, the 2017 Honda City will get leather seat upholstery, a soft touch dashboard and a Blaupunkt infotainment system with a 6.8-inch touchscreen, Android Auto compatibility, smartphone mirroring and a navigation system with voice guidance.

In terms of safety, the 2017 Honda City will feature ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD and dual-stage front airbags as standard. The 2017 Honda City will carry the same engine as found in the existing model of Honda City, a 1.5 litre and petrol and diesel engine. The 1.5 litre i-VTEC engine delivers 117 hp of power and 145 Nm of torque, while the 1.5 litre i-DTEC units produces 99 hp and 200 Nm. The petrol engine will be paired to a 5-speed manual and a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) transmission and the diesel variants will get a 5-speed manual gearbox, which is the same configuration found on the existing model.

The 2017 Honda City is expected to be priced at a slight premium over the present model between Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12.5 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. When launched, the new Honda City will compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid and the Volkswagen Vento. Of these cars, the Rapid has received a recent makeover and the new models of the Verna and Ciaz are expected to be launched sometime this year.

Source-Autocar