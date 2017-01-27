Honda starts WR-V production in India, launch in March, 2017

Honda first revealed the India-bound WR-V at the 2016 Sao Paulo International Motor Show in Brazil. According to some recent pictures, the production of the upcoming compact crossover has now begun in India, more specifically the company's plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan. The car will be based on Honda Jazz's platform, but will be different from the hatchback in terms of design and equipment. The name WR-V stands for 'Winsome Runabout Vehicle' and it's a sub-4 metre compact crossover, therefore it will be significantly smaller than its larger sibling BR-V, which measure between 4,453 mm and 4,456 mm.

The Honda WR-V is expected to be powered by a 1.2 litre petrol engine that will produce around 87 hp and 110 Nm of torque. The diesel variants will get its power from a 1.5 litre turbocharged unit that develops 100 hp of power and 200 Nm of torque. The same engine options also power the current Honda Jazz in the country. The transmission duties will be performed by a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox in the petrol variants, while the diesel engine will be paired to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Honda will offer the WR-V with a host of features that will consist of a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This is critical since most players in this segment are already offering or are about to offer similar systems. The company is also expected to equip the car with a touchscreen climate control unit, reverse parking sensors and reverse camera. These features are expected to be available in the top versions.

The exterior of the Honda WR-V will get projector headlamps with daytime running lights, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, turn indicators on the ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors), black/grey roof rails as well as black cladding on the wheel arches.

The Honda WR-V is expected to be priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi and is expected to be launched in India by the end of February or in March 2017. The WR-V will compete with the likes of the Ford EcoSport and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and will also mark Honda's entry into the compact SUV/ crossover space in the country.