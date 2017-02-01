Honda recalls 41,850 units of Jazz, City, Accord and Civic over airbag failure



Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) has issued a recall notice to 41,850 units of Accord, Civic, City and Jazz models, which were manufactured in 2012. The recall is a global exercise for issues with Takata front passenger airbags that has been plaguing manufacturers apart from Honda across the globe. The units affected include 32,456 units of Honda City, 7,265 units of Jazz, 1,200 units of Civic and 659 units of Accord.

In an official statement, Honda India stated, “HCIL will voluntarily replace Takata passenger front airbag inflators of 41,580 vehicles of the previous generation of Jazz, City, Civic and Accord as part of Honda’s precautionary global recall campaign concerning Takata front airbag inflators,”

The company has also said the affected customers can submit their 17 characters alpha-numeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the company's website. Under this campaign, the airbags will be replaced at free of cost at the Honda' s dealerships.

In addition to India, Honda Motors has issued a recall notice to replace Takata airbag in US, Australia and various parts of World. This issue of Takata airbags has affected multiple carmakers such as BMW, Daimler, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford, General Motors, Chevrolet, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru and Toyota. The latest manufacturer to join the bandwagon is Lexus, which announced that it will recall 2,166 units which include 100 IS F models, 260 IS250C convertibles, 565 IS250 sedans, 1,231 examples of the IS350 and even 10 Lexus LFA supercars.

Takata's airbag recall is the biggest of its kind in the global automotive industry, wherein around 100 million vehicles and 13 manufacturers have been affected due to this airbags issue till now. Takata will pay a $ 1 billion financial penalty for criminal misconduct. Out of the total amount, $ 25 million will be paid to the US government and $ 125 million will be paid to people injured due to the airbag issue. The remaining $850 million will be paid to the car manufacturers who used Takata airbags.