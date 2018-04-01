Honda pulls off April Fools prank by officially revealing the 2018 CR-V roadster: Here are the images

Honda has recently revealed the new CR-V roadster in official images and the company had announced that the drop-top SUV will hit the markets starting today. But well, the Japanese automaker was in a mood to pull an April Fools prank on the enthusiasts. In order to make it look real, Honda had also sent a press release regarding the launch of the new CR-V roadster. The graphic designers at Honda did not go for the complex roof folding mechanism. Instead, they just chopped off the roof with the B pillar of the SUV. The company has also stated this drop-top version SUV as "completely undriveable' and hence, suggesting that the CR-V roadster is not something that will go on sale. Honda also believed in selling the CR-V Roadster at almost half the price of the existing model due to the fact that half of the vehicle is chopped off. Another reason being, whatever vehicle is left, is structurally unsound.

Honda's official press statement says, "This is a bold new direction for the CR-V and opens up an entirely new non-existent market. Our sales target is somewhat conservative to start with, at zero cars, but we are confident that once the minor glitches are ironed out, such as the lack of roof and the fact it is totally structurally unsound, the car will fly out of showrooms.” These words were quoted by the project boss Eipurirufūru that means April Fools if you translate the word in English.

Well, if you were thinking to buy the Honda CR-V roadster but felt bad about it being an April Fools prank, you can have another option but that will cost you multifold. Range Rover has recently taken the wraps off the Evoque Convertible SUV in India and it can go from fully covered to topless in just 18 seconds (pun unintended). The Range Rover Evoque convertible can be yours for a price of Rs 69.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).