Honda plans for 19 new vehicles; 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid launched; Honda CBR1000RR now cheaper and more: Today’s News Highlights!

Passenger vehicle sales grew marginally this year nearing 3.3 million units, registering a 7.89% growth. It is, however, another sales record for the Indian PV industry as only in February this year could the domestic sales cross the 3 million mark in one calendar year. According to the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), domestic passenger vehicles (PV) sales were at 32,87,965 units beating the previous best of 30,47,582 units posted in 2016-17. Domestic car sales in 2017-18 were at 21,73,950 units as against 21,03,847 units in 2016-17, displaying a growth of 3.33 percent.

Read full report here: Passenger vehicles sales set new record at almost 3.3 million units in FY18

2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid was launched in the Indian market today at a price of Rs 37.22 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Quite popular in its segment, Toyota Camry Hybrid has been updated with a host of new features that better provide value for its price. Sales hybrid cars had been affected drastically after the government's new tax structure GST was introduced. But with several new features onboard, 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid could gain back some momentum.

Read full report here: 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid launched in India, gets a list of new features

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) today announced its plans for the 2018-19 financial year. The company has said that it will launch one all new product this year and 18 others from its lineup will be upgraded. However, recent launches like Honda Grazia and Honda X-Blade will not be covered under this drive.

Read full report here: Honda to launch 19 bikes and scooters this fiscal: One Honda two-wheeler is sold every five seconds

Suzuki has confirmed the new generation Ertiga will make its global debut this month. The MPV will be unveiled at the Indonesian Motor Show in Jakarta. New Suzuki Ertiga will go on sale in Indonesia after its unveiling. 2018 Suzuki Ertiga will make its way to India, especially since it has been spotted testing in the country multiple times already.

Read full report here: 2018 Suzuki Ertiga to make global debut on 19th April: Here’s when you can buy the new Maruti Ertiga in India

Another great news from the house of Honda Two-Wheelers - Honda CBR1000RR has undergone a price cut of Rs 2 lakh. The price cut comes as a result of a dip in custom duties on CBU (completely built-up) units, which is down from 75% to 50%. The price cut will bring down the prices of both the variants - Honda CBR1000RR and CBR1000RR SP.

Read full report here: Honda CBR1000RR gets a Rs 2 lakh price-cut: Here’s how much the Fireblade costs now

Originally conceptualised for a PlayStation game, Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo is now a reality and will be plying the racetrack during the Formula E in Rome this month. The 815 hp Audi e-tron Vision GT electric racecar will be deployed as a race taxi. The customers and guests of the brand with the four rings will be able to experience Formula E’s city circuits as passengers in the Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo starting at the race in Rome.

Read full report here: Audi e-Tron Vision GT: From a PlayStation game to an 815 hp electric racecar reality