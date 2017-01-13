Honda Mobilio Facelift officially revealed

After releasing a teaser video of the facelifted Honda Mobilio in Indonesia, the MPV has now been officially revealed. The new offering is being introduced in the Indonesian market on 13th January, 2017 and is expected to be introduced in India by the mid-2017.

The new Mobilio facelift will get cosmetic updates with a refreshed front fascia and some other design additions, however the powertrains will be borrowed from the existing model offered in India. The current generation Mobilio is powered a 1.5 litre petrol motor and a 1.5 litre diesel engine that will be paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. The higher petrol variants also have the option of a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) automatic gearbox.

The cosmetic and design changes would include a new front fascia design which resembles the existing model of the Honda City. A new headlamp cluster with horizontally placed headlamps that comprises of LED daytime running lamps and a thick centre chrome slat grille are similar to the sedan offering. The front bumper also has minor changes, however the fog lamp unit is expected to remain same as the existing model. The overall front design change does give the Mobilio a sophisticated appeal unlike the existing version. That said, the side and the rear profile will largely remain unchanged.

Watch the New Honda Mobilio teaser video:

Honda has also released the official images of the Honda Mobilio RS version, which is expected to be sold alongside the standard model. According to the images, the Mobilio RS gets black coloured front grille instead of the chrome finish, blackened-out, wider front bumpers and a new fog lamp housing. The Mobilio RS will also get black and silver coloured combination alloy wheels.

The company has not yet revealed the interior images of the new Honda Mobilio, but an all-black colour theme for the Mobilio RS and a dual-tone colour combination for the standard Mobilio are expected. Other features on the facelifted MPV would include steering mounted audio and phone controls coupled to a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on the higher variants. In terms of safety, the Mobilio is expected to come with ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution) and dual- front airbags as standard.

Once introduced, the facelifted Mobilio will compete with the likes of the Renault Lodgy and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.