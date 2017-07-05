Honda Mobilio discontinued in India, other models witness heavy price cuts due to GST impact



Honda Cars India may have dropped the Mobilio from its product range in the country, as the car manufacturer has removed the MPV from its model list on the official website. The carmaker has not announced the discontinuation of the model yet, however according to Honda's dealer based in New Delhi, the company has discontinued the Mobilio. Honda launched the BR-V on 5th May, which would go on to be a replacement for the Mobilio, as per the dealer. Since its launch, the BR-V has boosted overall sales of the company and is one of the best-selling models. Honda launched the Mobilio in the Indian car market in 2014 as a competition to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. It was based on the Brio's platform and was powered by both petrol and diesel engines, with a starting price tag of from Rs 7.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Mobilio was also available in sports trim - RS and the RS(O), which were powered by a diesel engine only. We had reported earlier that Honda had stopped production of the Mobilio in India due to poor sales. However, this could also mean that the carmaker has discontinued the MPV in order to make way for its facelift.

The facelifted Mobilio was introduced in the Indonesian market this year and is expected to be launched in India by the mid-2017. It will receive cosmetic updates such as a refreshed front fascia which resembles the existing model of the Honda City, while the powertrains will be borrowed from the existing model - a 1.5 litre petrol and a 1.5 litre diesel engine. The new features will comprise of a new headlamp cluster with horizontally placed headlamps with LED DRLs and a thick centre chrome-slat grille.

The new Mobilio like the current one will get an RS version, which is expected to be sold alongside the standard model. The Mobilio RS is likely to get a blackened front grille instead of the chrome finish, blackened-out wider front bumpers and a new fog lamp housing. It might also get alloy wheels in a colour combination of black and silver.

The Government of India on 1st July implemented the Goods and Services Tax (GST) that led to price cuts on all Honda cars. The company announced price cuts of up to Rs 1.31 lakh across its model range. Honda reduced the price of the Brio by up to Rs 12,279, Amaze by up to Rs 14,825, Jazz by up to Rs 10,031 and WR-V by Rs 10,064. The City's price has been reduced in the range of Rs 16,510 and Rs 28,005, BR-V by up to Rs 30,387 and the CR-V SUV has seen a price drop of up to Rs 1,31,663. All the prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The car manufacturer has not yet announced the revised price of the Accord Hybrid, which is expected to be priced higher as the tax on hybrid cars has been increased.