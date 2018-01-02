Honda City beats Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in 2017: Becomes bestseller in mid-size sedan territory

Honda City has regained the number one spot in the mid-size sedan segment in the year 2017. The new generation Honda City was launched in February last year and it witnessed some impressive changes in comparison to the outgoing model. All thanks to that, the car garnered some impressive numbers and has overtaken two of its prime rivals, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The Ciaz has been selling in good numbers despite the fact that it has not received any major facelift in last few years. On the other hand, the Hyundai Verna received its fifth generation facelift a few months back and it now looks inspired by its elder sibling, the Elantra. The car received an overwhelming response but failed to beat the Honda City in the year 2017. In order to be specific, the new Honda City accounted for total unit sales of 62,573 last year. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz found 47,114 new homes in 2017. Last but not definitely not the least, the new 2017 Hyundai Verna saw close to 30,000 unit sales due to the fact that it was launched in the second half of the year. The Honda City has been present for two decades now and it has seen regular updates time to time due to which its charm has been retained even today. Recently, the company celebrated 20 years of City in India and showcased all four generations of the car at one place.

Powering the 2017 Honda City is the same engines that used to run the retired model. The 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine churns out 117 hp of power along with 145 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine is good for producing 99 horses and 200 Nm. A five-speed manual transmission comes standard while a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) is being offered as optional with paddle shifters. The diesel variants get a six-speed manual gearbox.

The 2017 Hyundai Verna in comparison, gets a 1.6-litre petrol and 1.6-litre diesel engine options. An automatic transmission can be chosen with both, petrol and diesel trims. The diesel mill is good for producing 125 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque. Last, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sources its power from a 1.4-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines. An automatic transmission is being offered with the petrol variants only. While the petrol mill churns out 91 hp and 130 Nm, the diesel motor generates respective power and torque outputs of 89 hp and 200 Nm. The Ciaz will get a facelift in the coming months.