High-Speed Car Chase: Police car gives up the chase after Ford Mustang clocks 240 kmph!

With each passing generation, Ford Mustang has become more powerful. One of the most affordable American sportscars has been fast ever since the original V8 powered engines debuted in 1964. But this incidence of high-speed car chase between an older-model of Ford Mustang and Colorado State Patrol Troopers is something the driver of the Mustang shouldn't be proud of.

The State patrol troopers spotted a dark-colored older generation of Ford Mustang at about 225 kmph traveling on the interstate 70. Unable to read the license plate on the Ford Mustang, the troopers decided to chase and stop down the car. In order to do so, the troopers turned on lights and sirens and started the hot pursuit, confirmed spokesperson Trooper Gary Cooper to the local newspaper. The interstate 70 highway in the USA follows the Colorado River in the area.

As the car chase heated up, the Mustang driver did not pull over on hearing the siren nor reduced the speed. In fact, Ford Mustang further accelerated to 240 kmph. Realizing its limits and risks, the troopers quit the chase realizing they couldn't catch the car and keeping safety in mind. Lots can go wrong when cars travel at such excessive speeds, including brake failure from over-heating and tire blowouts, Cooper said.

It was extremely reckless to be driving at such high speeds in the first place, especially with people who haven’t been trained to drive at those speeds,” Cooper continued. “I’ve seen a deer total a car before.” Every state in America has a separate rule book for high-speed chases. In 1990, the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Communication and Research Utilization published Restrictive Policies for High-Speed Police Pursuits. These also include pursuit directives, training, and alternatives.

High-Speed car chases in America in the past have resulted in some serious damage to property and many chases have been fatal.In some U.S. jurisdictions unqualified or “no-matter-what” hot pursuit is restricted to incidents in which a violent felony is involved, according to USLegal. The Colorado troopers decided that “no-matter-what” didn’t apply in the case of the 150-mph Mustang.

A similar case was reported in 2016 when a modified 2011 Ford Mustang at over 300 kmph was chased by traffic cops in Oklahoma City before the 19-year-old male driver eventually pulled over and was arrested.