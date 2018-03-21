Here’s how Mercedes-Benz is planning to be ahead of BMW, Audi in India with this smart move

Sensing India’s potential of growth luxury carmakers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi ventured into India and invested heavily to mark its presence here. All three German auto giants are well established in India especially in metro and tier-I cities. To expand further, its high time these companies quickly establish itself in the rather faster growing Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Mercedes-Benz India is exactly doing the same and has a sound plan to take the company into cities it has never been to before and be ready to take on the growth in these cities.

Strengthening its outreach to the emerging Tier II and Tier III cities, luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India, will be organising a unique centric programme called ‘Mercedes-Benz Brand Tour’. This will focus on reaching out to regions with potential customers who have always aspired to own a luxury car/SUV, but have not had the chance to experience the brand due to an absence of a showroom in their city. Mercedes-Benz India’s brand Tour aims at engaging with customers directly and will also offer a complete experience by offering test-drives, off-roading, and showcasing the entire product portfolio, along with providing Mercedes-Benz Certified, Customer Service and flexible financial services.

Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India believes that, “India’s growth has given a major economic boost to its Tier II and III markets and with this growing economy, we now have an expanded customer base and favourable wealth distribution in the country. Mercedes-Benz is known for its customer centric approach, and Brand Tour is one such concept, which helps us, creating a stronghold in the largely untapped Tier II and III emerging markets.

Mercedes-Benz India commenced the Brand Tour by travelling to Aurangabad, Udaipur and Allahabad and will travel to 11 more cities including Shimla, Haldwani, Ranchi, Arunachal, hirunalveli, Vizag, Gandhinagar. Vapi, South Goa, Kannur and Shimoga.

“With Brand Tour we aim to unlock the market potential of smaller cities while providing customers easy access to the unique and renowned Mercedes-Benz experience. We are confident that the initiative will help the brand expand its footprint and penetrate deeper into the Indian market” Roland further added.

Mercedes-Benz says that the locations of Brand Tour are selected strategically based on demand and growing fondness for luxury brands in India’s emerging cities. During this tour, the potential buyer will be able to test the test the off-roading experience of Mercedes-Benz SUVs Customers can engross themselves through special Mercedes-Benz applications, schemes, merchandise and F&B available at the venue. Potential buyers can also test-drive cars, make enquiries on service packages and make bookings on the spot.

Without a doubt future growth of India is dependent on these tier-2 and tier-3 cities and such road shows and taking efforts to showcase its presence will ensure brand visibility and also gain some strong brand following with such big brand tours.