Harley Davidson motorcycles to come with Michelin Scorcher tyre range in India

Harley Davidson motorcycles will now come with Michelin Scorcher tyres. Michelin made the announcement adding that the tyres will be available at the brand's authorised dealer networks of Michelin and Harley Davidson, who have been global partners since 2008. The Scorcher 11 and Scorcher 31 will come as standard tyres on the Sportster, Dyna, V-Rod and street motorcycles. The announcement is a part of the companies' global agreement. Pradeep G Thampy, Commercial Director two-wheelers for Michelin Africa-India-Middle East, said: “We are very pleased to bring the Michelin Scorchers, specially designed and engineered for passionate Harley-Davidson riders in India.

“We always strive to bring best tyre technology products for the Indian consumer and are happy to make Scorchers available to a wide network of Michelin dealerships across India in the replacement market. With the inclusion of these tyres, today, our motor cycle tyre portfolio covers the widest possible range of leisure motorcycles in India.”

Scorcher 31: This tyre range was recently type-approved as accessory fitment for the Harley-Davidson Touring range and is fitted as original equipment on nearly all Harley-Davidson Sportster and Dyna models.

Its tread pattern was purposely designed to improve grip and facilitate clearance of water. Its compound – which incorporates Michelin’s latest generation synthetic polymers – generates excellent grip, particularly on damp surfaces. In the bigger sizes, the use of aramid fibres guarantees robustness without increasing weight.

Scorcher 11: The first radial tyre intended for the Harley-Davidson Sportster SuperLow, XR 1200, V-Rod Muscle and Night Rod Special models was the Scorcher 11 tyre.

Its semi-slick tread maximises the contact patch with the ground, and aramid tread plies reduce weight while resisting centrifugal growth. Its compound features SRT (Silica Rain Technology) which delivers optimum grip on damp or wet roads, as well as longer life.

The six Michelin Scorcher range tyres will be available across the country at all Michelin authorised dealers in addition to the Harley Davidson network in India.