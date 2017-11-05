Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Here’s a look at the cars inside his garage

Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli might be known as one a skilful cricketer and an aggressive one but little has been spoken about how of an auto enthusiast he is. Virat Kohli has been associated with car makers like Toyota and Audi and he himself owns a fleet of Audi cars in his garage. He has also been seen driven by racer Aditya Patel in the Audi R8 super car at the Budh International Circuit and he has also been rewarded with cars for his performances. Virat Kohli turns 29 today and is associated with synonyms like run machine in International cricket. Like Dhoni, Kohli loves to drive and its his favourite past time that he has admitted to number of times. Here's a list of cars, sportscars, SUVs owned by Virat Kohli.

Audi R8 LMX Limited Edition:

Kohli owns two R8s, one of which is a more powerful limited edition. Despite owning a V10 R8, the cricket sensation went ahead with the purchase of the R8 LMX, which also comes with a 5.2-litre V10 engine, but is tuned to produce 570 bhp along with 540 Nm. With great power, comes a greater price tag. The R8 LMX would've set him back Rs 2.97 crore.

Audi R8 V10:

The R8 V10 is powered by a 5.2-litre V10 engine that delivers 517 hp for 530 Nm, paired to a 7-speed twin clutch DSG automatic transmission gearbox along with Quattro. The car bears a heavy price tag of Rs 2 crore.

Audi A8L W12 Quattro:

Another fast Audi in Kohli's garage, the A8L W12 Quattro. Priced at Rs 1.87 crore, the A8L is a long wheel base version of the A8 and is powered by a 6.3-litre engine that makes 494 hp and 625 Nm of torque.

Audi S6:

The S6 is a performance variant of the A6 sedan. The car is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine with twin turbo chargers that delivers 420 hp and a peak torque of 550 Nm. The engine is paired with a seven-speed twin clutch automatic transmission, along with Quattro. It is priced at Rs 95.25 lakh.

Audi Q7 4.2 TDI: Audi Q7 is a premium SUV, and is apparently one of the champ's favourite cars. It comes with a 4.2-litre V8, paired with a eight-speed automatic transmission, along with Audi’s signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system. It is priced at Rs 87.7 lakh.

Toyota Fortuner 4X4:

The Fortuner was presented Kohli as a gift from Toyota when the cricket celebrity signed an endorsement deal with the Japanese carmaker.

Renault Duster:

The smallest car in his garage is the Renault Duster. It was awarded to Kolhi for his outstanding performance in one-day series held in Sri Lanka in year 2012. He won the “Man of the Series” award for this tournament.

We all at at Express Drives wish King Kohli a very Happy Birthday!