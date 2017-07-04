Mercedes-Benz to launch facelifted GLA tomorrow, All you need to know

The fourth Mercedes Benz launch for the year is literally just around the corner. the GLA gets a mid-term nip and tuck and is all set to be launched tomorrow. The facelifted GLA which was first showcased at this year’s Detroit Motor Show, will be manufactured locally at their Chakan Plant in Pune. The three-pointed star has made it’s show of strength already this year launching the E220d, the AMG G 63 Edition 463 and the Mercedes- AMG GLS 63. The facelifted GLA version will get the host of updates on the exterior and interior. The 2017 GLA gets a redesigned bumper with a new fog lamp cluster, wider air intakes, and full LED headlamps at the front. In addition, the car gets LED tail lamps on the rear and new set of alloy wheels. The facelifted GLA gets increased ground clearance by 30mm over the outgoing model and might also get an updated suspension system. Inside the cabin, the facelifted GLA will get added features such as 8-inch infotainment system along with chrome accents on the air-conditioning vents, storage compartments, centre console and switches.

The 2017 GLA will be powered by the same powertrain a 2.0-litre petrol generation 183 hp of power and a 2.1-litre diesel that produces 136 hp of power. Both the engines will be mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox. In terms of safety, the 2017 GLA will active and passive features such as ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Programme. In addition, it will get driver aid features the likes of Active Brake Assist, Attention Assist, a 360-degree parking camera with a bird's eye view and electric tailgate with motion detection which can be operated by the foot movement.

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz facelifted GLA will be launched higher than the current generation GLA, which is sold at a price range between Rs. 32 - Rs 38 Lakh post-GST, ex-showroom, Delhi. We know that Mercedes-Benz has already announced a 4 percent drop in its prices, although with the effect of GST coming around even further through the cap-ex route, it is possible to expect even further rate reductions on the incoming car. When launched, the facelifted GLA will compete with the likes of Audi Q3 and the BMW X1 in its segment.