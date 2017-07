As the GST continues to rollout, more and more manufacturers continue to join the discounts parade. In fact, this might be the most discounts offered in one monsoon since the floodgates were opened to the free market in 91. Most importantly the GST works to iron out the creases caused by multiple taxes and the cesspool, excuse the pun. Now in the way that the GST is set up, some automobiles were likely to get a marginal bump in taxation, while luxury cars and SUVs that were previously heavily taxed have been brought down to more palpable levels. Which probably explains why the three German luxury car marques were the first to announce a massive range of discounts across all models. Now joining the entourage although considerably late, is Volkswagen-owned Skoda Auto. While most pre-GST discounts were to clear existing stocks before the implementation, thus explaining why the Czechs are so late to the discounts party. Skoda has in no way been hard handed when they did finally get in the game, although not all models are going to get the discount. Discounts will mainly hit the Octavia and the Superb and will range between 4.9 percent to a sizable 7.9 percent.

First off, The Octavia which is set to get a refreshed model on the 13th of June this year, will get reductions between the 4.9% and 7.4% range depending on which variant, but if the variant you had your eye on comes under the 7.4 percent discount bracket expect to pay about 1.75 lakh less than the current rate. Now Skoda has been unclear as to whether these discounts will continue till the launch later next week, but we expect that this it will. Now the Superb gets a standard 7.4 on all its models which result in a price cut of a massive 2.4 lakh. There you have it then, if you have had your eye on a Skoda this is time. Bookings are also open for the upcoming Octavia, so make one now, if you’ve been waiting.