GST impact on cars: Honda slashes prices by up to Rs 1.31 lakh

Goods and Services Tax (GST) has proven to be a good news for prospective car buyers as several car manufacturers have announced discounts on their product line-up in line with the latest uniform tax structure. Honda has now also joined the bandwagon, announcing price cuts up to Rs 1.31 lakh across its model range. The onset on GST has brought prices down on various segments of cars. Even small cars have seen some reduction in prices. While small petrol cars were earlier taxed at 31.4 percent, they will now be taxed at 29 percent. Similarly, small diesel cars were taxed at 33.4 percent, whereas now the tax has been brought down to 31 percent.

The company has cut the price of its hatchback Brio by up to Rs 12,279 and that of the compact sedan Amaze by up to Rs 14,825. The price tag on the Jazz has been lowered by up to Rs 10,031 and that of the recently launched model WR-V by up to Rs 10,064. The price of mid-sized sedan City has been reduced in the range of Rs 16,510 and Rs 28,005. The BR-V prices will come down by up to Rs 30,387. Its premium SUV CR-V has also seen a price drop of up to Rs 1,31,663. The revised prices are all ex-showroom, Delhi and will vary from state to state.

Honda is yet to decide on the revised pricing of Accord Hybrid, which is likely to see a price hike since taxation on hybrid cars has been raised higher. GST effect: Here’s how the prices of hybrid cars in India could be affected

Several auto brands have announced similar price cuts post application of GST, including Jaguar Land Rover, Toyota, Maruti Suzuki, BMW and Ford. Read about them here.