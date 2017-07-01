GST Impact on cars: Change in price of Maruti, Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra Cars

The Goods and Services Tax or GST has been in the news since its implementation was finalized for 1st July this year. Today, the policies of 'one country, one tax' have been finalised and there is an overall positive impact on car prices as most of the segments have seen a reduction in the overall prices of their specific models. Here are some popular models which have seen a considerable reduction their ex-showroom price.

GST Impact on Maruti Cars

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has started to pass on the benefits that customers can now avail from GST that has been implemented from today. Right from entry-level models such as the Alto 800 to executive sedans like the Maruti Ciaz, all cars in the company's model lineup have got a price cut. Although, the actual figures may vary from one location to the other, here is the list of select models and the discount on them.

Pre-GST prices of the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800: Rs 2.51 lakh to Rs 3.76 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

Post-GST prices of the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800: Rs 2.46 lakh to Rs 3.70 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

Pre-GST prices of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Rs 4.59 lakh to Rs 7.80 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

Post-GST prices of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Rs 4.50 lakh to Rs 7.70 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

Pre-GST prices of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Rs 7.26 lakh to Rs 9.66 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

Post-GST prices of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Rs 7.22 lakh to Rs 9 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

Pre-GST prices of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Rs 7.73 lakh to Rs 10.52 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

Post-GST prices of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Rs 7.45 lakh to Rs 10.24 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

GST Impact on Hyundai Cars

Korean carmaker, Hyundai Motor India has also started to revise the prices on their entire model range right from the Hyundai Eon to their premium SUV, the Hyundai Santa Fe. Although there will be a slight variation of prices from one dealer to the other, here are the prices of some popular models in Hyundai's lineup currently offered in India

Pre-GST prices of Hyundai Grand i10: Rs 4.63 lakh to Rs 7.38 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

Post-GST prices of Hyundai Grand i10 Rs 4.53 lakh to Rs 7.28 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

Pre-GST prices of Hyundai Elite i20: Rs 5.37 lakh to Rs 9.09 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

Post-GST prices of Hyundai Elite i20: Rs 5.24 lakh to Rs 8.96 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

Pre-GST prices of Hyundai Verna: Rs 7.96 lakh to Rs 13.17 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

Post-GST prices of Hyundai Verna: Rs 7.68 lakh to Rs 12.89 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

pre-GST prices of Hyundai Creta: Rs 9.29 lakh to Rs 14.64 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

post-GST prices of Hyundai Creta: Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 13.54 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

GST Impact on Tata cars

Tata Motors too is offering benefits to its customers after the implementation of GST, which include entry-level hatchbacks like the Tata Tiago as well as their recent offering in the MPV space, the Tata Hexa. Prices that have been indicated below are estimated basis on the new taxation structure which includes GST as well as additional cess. The GST remains at 28 percent but differs for segments from one percent to 15 percent depending on the category of the vehicle.

Pre-GST prices of the Tata Tiago:Rs 3.30 lakh to Rs 5.85 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

Post-GST prices of the Tata Tiago: Rs 3.22 lakh to 5.76 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

Pre-GST prices of the Tata Tigor: Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 7.09 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

Post-GST prices of the Tata Tigor: Rs 4.59 lakh to Rs 6.98 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

Pre-GST prices of the Tata Safari Storme: Rs 10.64 lakh to Rs 15.63 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

Post-GST prices of the Tata Safari Storme: Rs 9.83 lakh to Rs 14.81 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

Pre-GST prices of the Tata Hexa: Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 17.66 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

Post-GST price of the Tata Hexa: Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 16.16 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

GST Impact on Mahindra cars

While we are speaking about popular car brands, Mahindra cannot be missed owing to their popularity in the utility vehicle range. Although there are compact cars like the KUV100, most of their popular vehicles are larger cars which have the most benefit from the recent benefit from GST. Although the prices are indicative and may have a slight variation, following are the estimated drop in prices across popular Mahindra car models

Pre-GST prices of the Mahindra KUV100: Rs 4.58 lakh to Rs 6.92 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

Post-GSt prices of the Mahindra KUV100: Rs 4.48 lakh to Rs 6.80 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

Pre- GST prices of the Mahindra Thar: Rs 6.27 lakh to Rs 8.99 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

Post-GST prices of the Mahindra Thar: Rs 6.15 lakh to Rs 8.84 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

Pre-GST prices of the Mahindra Scorpio: Rs 9.40 lakh to Rs 14.60 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

Post-GST prices of the Mahindra Scorpio: Rs 8.90 lakh to Rs 14.10 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

With the advent of 'one country one tax' GST seems to be a better as well as a more transparent taxation structure. While it may seem that GST would not be beneficial immediately, it is expected to benefit in the long run.