GST impact on cars and two-wheelers: These cars and motorcycles just got cheaper

Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been in the headlines for a long time now. It had been quite a suspense having to wait for what effect would it have on our daily lives and how would it impact purchases. 'One country one tax' has been brought into effect and now we have greater clarity over changes in prices of cars and two-wheelers. Most of the car segments have seen a positive impact with a reduction in ex-showroom prices. For motorcycles too, there has been a reduction in prices for motorcycles under 350cc, but a price hike for motorcycles over 350cc. These price cuts and hikes, however, will further be affected by manufacturer's decision to pass down the benefits to customers post considering price changes in raw material and parts. Following is a list of cars and motorcycles that have seen a price cut post GST:

Post GST price cuts on cars

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki has extended GST benefits to the customers starting 1st July. Price tags on the entire product line up of the brand, from Alto 800 to Ciaz, have been slashed. Prospective buyers, however, must consider that the exact amount of price cut may vary from state to state.

Alto 800

Pre GST: Rs 4.59 lakh to Rs 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Post GST: Rs 4.50 lakh to Rs 7.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Vitara Brezza

Pre GST: Rs 7.26 lakh to Rs 9.66 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Post GST: Rs 7.22 lakh to Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Ciaz

Pre GST: Rs 7.73 lakh to Rs 10.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Post GST: Rs 7.45 lakh to Rs 10.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India too has revised prices of its product line up, from the Eon to the premium SUV, the Santa Fe. While the price cuts may differ from dealer to dealer, following are revised price of some of the most popular models from the brand:

Grand i10

Pre GST: Rs 4.63 lakh to Rs 7.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Post GST: Rs 4.53 lakh to Rs 7.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Elite i20

Pre GST: Rs 5.37 lakh to Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Post GST: Rs 5.24 lakh to Rs 8.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Verna

Pre GST: Rs 7.96 lakh to Rs 13.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Post GST: Rs 7.68 lakh to Rs 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Creta

Pre GST: Rs 9.29 lakh to Rs 14.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Post GST: Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 13.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Tata Motors

From the Tiago to the Hexa, Tata cars have also gone cheaper. Prices that have been indicated below are estimated basis on the new taxation structure which includes GST as well as additional cess.

Tiago

Pre GST: Rs 3.30 lakh to Rs 5.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Post GST: Rs 3.22 lakh to 5.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Tigor

Pre GST: Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 7.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Post GST: Rs 4.59 lakh to Rs 6.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Safari Storme

Pre GST: Rs 10.64 lakh to Rs 15.63 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Post GST: Rs 9.83 lakh to Rs 14.81 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Hexa

Pre GST: Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 17.66 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Post GST: Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 16.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Mahindra

Although the prices are indicative and may have a slight variation, the following are the estimated drop in prices across popular Mahindra car models.

KUV100

Pre GST: Rs 4.58 lakh to Rs 6.92 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Post GST Rs 4.48 lakh to Rs 6.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Thar

Pre GST: Rs 6.27 lakh to Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Post GST: Rs 6.15 lakh to Rs 8.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Scorpio

Pre GST: Rs 9.40 lakh to Rs 14.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Post GST: Rs 8.90 lakh to Rs 14.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Post GST price cuts on motorcycles

Bajaj

Pulsar Range

Pre GST: : Rs 82,147-1,37,862

Post-GST: Rs 78,861-1,32,347)

Discover

Pre GST: Rs 57,326

Post GST: Rs 55,033

Dominar

Pre GST: Rs 1,54,503

Post GST: Rs 1,55,739

Royal Enfield

Classic 350

Pre GST: Rs 1,52,865

Post GST: Rs 1,54,087

Himalayan

Pre GST: Rs 1,82,364

Post GST: Rs 1,83,822

Bullet 350

Pre GST: Rs 1,28,409

Post GST: Rs 1,29,436

TVS Motors

Star City Plus

Pre GST: Rs 51,888

Post GST: Rs 49,812

Apache RTR 200 4V

Pre GST: Rs 1,05,609

Post GST: Rs 1,01,304

Victor

Pre GST: Rs 59,286

Post GST: Rs 56,914

Honda

Unicorn 160

Pre GST: Rs 85,215

Post GST: Rs 88,623

CB Shine SP

Pre GST: Rs 70,147

Post GST: Rs 67,341

CBR 650F

Pre GST: Rs 8,64,249

Post GST: Rs 8,71,162