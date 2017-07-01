GST impact on cars and two-wheelers: These cars and motorcycles just got cheaper

Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been in the headlines for a long time now. It had been quite a suspense having to wait for what effect would it have on our daily lives and how would it impact purchases. 'One country one tax' has been brought into effect and now we have greater clarity over changes in prices of cars and two-wheelers. Most of the car segments have seen a positive impact with a reduction in ex-showroom prices. For motorcycles too, there has been a reduction in prices for motorcycles under 350cc, but a price hike for motorcycles over 350cc. These price cuts and hikes, however, will further be affected by manufacturer's decision to pass down the benefits to customers post considering price changes in raw material and parts. Following is a list of cars and motorcycles that have seen a price cut post GST:
Post GST price cuts on cars
Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki has extended GST benefits to the customers starting 1st July. Price tags on the entire product line up of the brand, from Alto 800 to Ciaz, have been slashed. Prospective buyers, however, must consider that the exact amount of price cut may vary from state to state.
Alto 800
Pre GST: Rs 4.59 lakh to Rs 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Post GST: Rs 4.50 lakh to Rs 7.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Vitara Brezza
Pre GST: Rs 7.26 lakh to Rs 9.66 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Post GST: Rs 7.22 lakh to Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Ciaz
Pre GST: Rs 7.73 lakh to Rs 10.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Post GST: Rs 7.45 lakh to Rs 10.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Hyundai
Hyundai Motor India too has revised prices of its product line up, from the Eon to the premium SUV, the Santa Fe. While the price cuts may differ from dealer to dealer, following are revised price of some of the most popular models from the brand:
Grand i10
Pre GST: Rs 4.63 lakh to Rs 7.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Post GST: Rs 4.53 lakh to Rs 7.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Elite i20
Pre GST: Rs 5.37 lakh to Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Post GST: Rs 5.24 lakh to Rs 8.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Verna
Pre GST: Rs 7.96 lakh to Rs 13.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Post GST: Rs 7.68 lakh to Rs 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Creta
Pre GST: Rs 9.29 lakh to Rs 14.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Post GST: Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 13.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Tata Motors
From the Tiago to the Hexa, Tata cars have also gone cheaper. Prices that have been indicated below are estimated basis on the new taxation structure which includes GST as well as additional cess.
Tiago
Pre GST: Rs 3.30 lakh to Rs 5.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Post GST: Rs 3.22 lakh to 5.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Tigor
Pre GST: Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 7.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Post GST: Rs 4.59 lakh to Rs 6.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Safari Storme
Pre GST: Rs 10.64 lakh to Rs 15.63 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Post GST: Rs 9.83 lakh to Rs 14.81 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Hexa
Pre GST: Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 17.66 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Post GST: Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 16.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Mahindra
Although the prices are indicative and may have a slight variation, the following are the estimated drop in prices across popular Mahindra car models.
KUV100
Pre GST: Rs 4.58 lakh to Rs 6.92 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Post GST Rs 4.48 lakh to Rs 6.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Thar
Pre GST: Rs 6.27 lakh to Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Post GST: Rs 6.15 lakh to Rs 8.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Scorpio
Pre GST: Rs 9.40 lakh to Rs 14.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Post GST: Rs 8.90 lakh to Rs 14.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Post GST price cuts on motorcycles
Bajaj
Pulsar Range
Pre GST: : Rs 82,147-1,37,862
Post-GST: Rs 78,861-1,32,347)
Discover
Pre GST: Rs 57,326
Post GST: Rs 55,033
Dominar
Pre GST: Rs 1,54,503
Post GST: Rs 1,55,739
Royal Enfield
Classic 350
Pre GST: Rs 1,52,865
Post GST: Rs 1,54,087
Himalayan
Pre GST: Rs 1,82,364
Post GST: Rs 1,83,822
Bullet 350
Pre GST: Rs 1,28,409
Post GST: Rs 1,29,436
TVS Motors
Star City Plus
Pre GST: Rs 51,888
Post GST: Rs 49,812
Apache RTR 200 4V
Pre GST: Rs 1,05,609
Post GST: Rs 1,01,304
Victor
Pre GST: Rs 59,286
Post GST: Rs 56,914
Honda
Unicorn 160
Pre GST: Rs 85,215
Post GST: Rs 88,623
CB Shine SP
Pre GST: Rs 70,147
Post GST: Rs 67,341
CBR 650F
Pre GST: Rs 8,64,249
Post GST: Rs 8,71,162