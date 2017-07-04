New 2017 Hyundai Verna interior sketch released, India launch soon

The 2017 Hyundai Verna is a heavily anticipated sedan in the Indian passenger car market, and now the launch is now closer, suggests the latest teaser sketch that Hyundai have released on their India website and social media. The new generation Verna is expected to launch in August this year. It will sport a new design language, borrowing some styling from its elder sibling - the Elantra. Once launched in India, the Verna would compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City. It was, in fact, spied testing in recently under heavy camouflage. The Verna will measure 4,385 mm in length, 1,729 mm in width and 1,450 mm in height and will have a wheelbase of 2,580 mm. On the outside, the Verna facelift will feature a revised front end in the form of a redesigned bumper, a hexagonal front grille as well as projector headlamps with LED DRLs. The Verna will also be equipped with 15-inch alloy wheels and LED tail lamps.

The sedan is likely to come with two engine options - a 1.4 litre petrol and a 1.6 litre diesel, paired to a 5- and 6-speed manual transmission. Hyundai may also offer petrol variants with a 4-speed automatic gearbox. The powertrains are expected to be tuned for a better performance and fuel efficiency.

On the inside, the new Verna will get a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. The dual tone colour combination will likely make the cabin more airy and spacious. The car will also get an automatic air conditioner and an engine start/stop button.

Safety features such as ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution) and dual airbags will be available as standard on the 2017 Verna. The higher variants will be equipped with a rearview camera and six airbags.

The new Verna is likely to be priced a bit higher than the current generation car. It should also be noted that car prices have been recently affected by the onset of Goods and Services Tax (GST), bringing the price of the current generation Verna down to a range of Rs 7.68 lakh to Rs 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Hyundai along with several other carmakers, such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Honda, announced price cuts on account of GST, which altered the overall taxation on cars affecting the prices. Before GST, taxes on larger cars like SUVs or cars larger than four metres used to be on the lines of 50%, however with GST now in effect, the tax percentage has been slashed by 7%.