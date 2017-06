The Goods and Services Tax aka the GST is just two days away, and while the country debates over what exactly will be the ramifications of such a singular tax, at Express Drives we’ve been scouring the interwebs giving you play by play updates on how you can get the best deal out of it.

The first significant Pre-GST discounts started with the three big Germans announcing discounts as early as June 2017. Starting with Mercedes-Benz who announced discounts on the CLA, GLA, GLC, GLE and GLS, C-Class, E-Class, S -Class and Maybach S 500. These discounts start from a pretty decent 1.4 lakh on the CLA and go all the way up to 7 Lakh on the Maybach S500. Mercedes also promised to continue those discounts with their CBU units but we haven’t heard anything concrete ever since.

Audi also announced GST benefits but did not provide any details as to how much or to what extent the discounts would range from.

BMW also joined the GST benefits brigade but, again, did not specify how much or on which model. However, they did announce a revised interest rate of 7.9% and with complimentary service, maintenance and insurance.

Jaguar Land Rover wasn’t to be left behind, lowering the ex-showroom price by up to 10.9 lakh. That meant the Jaguar XE will be cheaper to the tune of 2-5 lakhs depending on the trim. The discounts also apply to the XJ which will get discounts ranging from 4-10.9 lakh.

Land Rover concurrently announced that their Discovery Sport and the Range Rover Evoque could see price cuts in the range of 7.5 lakhs and a minimum discount of Rs 3.3 lakh.

Ford India also announced discounts of 30,000 on the Ford Figo, the Aspire and the Ecosport. However, strangely the Endeavour which stands to gain the most on the GST has been left out.

Mahindra & Mahindra also served up some discounts on the KUV100, TUV300, Scorpio and the XUV500, ranging between 15,000 and 65,000. These are available in the form of a cash discount and/or an exchange bonus.

Tata also took the soft-discount route, although they did announce discounts on the Bolt and Zest to the tune of a lakh, it probably had very little to do with GST and more to do with stock clearance. Since they stand to get more expensive post the ruling. They have also offered an additional 15,000 on an exchange on the Hexa.

Hyundai Motors, on the other hand, went with the more tangible discounts through their dealer network and will include the Eon, Grand i10, Elite i20, old Xcent, 2017 Xcent, Verna and Santa Fe which will all get discounts between 25,000 and 2.5 lakhs respectively.