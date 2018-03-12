Getting a BOSS (8055) or DARU (4129) number plate for your car will now be more expensive: Here’s why

Find a way to make the most of your registration number and its likely that the government will find a way to charge you for it. While the enthusiast lot is off looking for parts and accessories to “pimp” their ride (as the kids would say it’) Indian innovators have found ways to manipulate fonts and letterings to ensure registration numbers are an expression of who they are. Numbers like 8055 top the list as they make an easy conversion in text to look like “BOSS”. With more and more users with this number opting for the alternative font, as the kids would say “like a boss!”.

Now while laws are in place to prevent such things make it to actual number plates, under section 51 of the Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, which dictates the specifics that need to be adhered to. Policing and actually ensuring that these are adhered to is becoming increasingly difficult. Especially with new solutions and ideas being shared across the interwebs everyday, keeping tabs of innovation is getting even more painstaking. Innovators have even found a way to make 4129 look like Daaru -- which means alcohol-- in Hindi script. Again exploiting a law that ascertains that all number plates must be written in English. With states sentiment at risk, these laws are openly flouted.

The death-sentence for the policing of the law lies in the negligible penalty involved, which obviously is far from a deterrent in these cases. To counter this, RTO Lucknow has now decided to play one up and has identified 25 such numbers that are easily modified and in demand.Numbers identified in this category fall under – ‘Most attractive numbers, ‘Most important numbers’, ‘Attractive numbers’ and ‘Important numbers’. Registration numbers proposed by RTO Lucknow are likely to be made paid numbers.

Image source- Team-BHP